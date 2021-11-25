ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

A two-dimensional outlook

Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransistors made from two-dimensional materials have been around for a decade, but do the devices have a realistic future in integrated circuits?. The first commercial microprocessor - the Intel 4004 - was introduced to the general market in November 1971 (ref. 1). Fifty years later - and after countless innovations in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
datasciencecentral.com

DSC Weekly Digest 16 Nov 2021: The Importance of Dimensional Modeling

When I was in high school, I had a superb chemistry teacher, something I, unfortunately, failed to appreciate until long after I went to college. For the first year of AP chemistry, we spent a huge amount of time working on what was at the time called unit analysis, though from a modeling perspective this is now known as dimensional analysis. It is, sadly, something of a lost art, and it's something that trips up people far more often than it should.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct observation of one-dimensional disordered diffusion channel in a chain-like thermoelectric with ultralow thermal conductivity

Structural disorder, highly effective in reducing thermal conductivity, is important in technological applications such as thermal barrier coatings and thermoelectrics. In particular, interstitial, disordered, diffusive atoms are common in complex crystal structures with ultralow thermal conductivity, but are rarely found in simple crystalline solids. Combining single-crystal synchrotron X-ray diffraction, the maximum entropy method, diffuse scattering, and theoretical calculations, here we report the direct observation of one-dimensional disordered In1+ chains in a simple chain-like thermoelectric InTe, which contains a significant In1+ vacancy along with interstitial indium sites. Intriguingly, the disordered In1+ chains undergo a static-dynamic transition with increasing temperature to form a one-dimensional diffusion channel, which is attributed to a low In1+-ion migration energy barrier along the c direction, a general feature in many other TlSe-type compounds. Our work provides a basis towards understanding ultralow thermal conductivity with weak temperature dependence in TlSe-type chain-like materials.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides

Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) represent a large family of layered semiconductor materials of the type MX2, with M a transition metal atom (Mo, W, etc.) and X a chalcogen atom (S, Se, or Te). One layer of M atoms is sandwiched between two layers of X atoms. Many TMDs exhibit...
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Electronics Industry#Focus#Nature Electronics#Cole#Rale De Lausanne#Phd
Nature.com

Light-activated interlayer contraction in two-dimensional perovskites for high-efficiency solar cells

Understanding and tailoring the physical behaviour of halide perovskites under practical environments is critical for designing efficient and durable optoelectronic devices. Here, we report that continuous light illumination leads to >1% contraction in the out-of-plane direction in two-dimensional hybrid perovskites, which is reversible and strongly dependent on the specific superlattice packing. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy measurements show that constant light illumination results in the accumulation of positive charges in the terminal iodine atoms, thereby enhancing the bonding character of inter-slab I"“I interactions across the organic barrier and activating out-of-plane contraction. Correlated charge transport, structural and photovoltaic measurements confirm that the onset of the light-induced contraction is synchronized to a threefold increase in carrier mobility and conductivity, which is consistent with an increase in the electronic band dispersion predicted by first-principles calculations. Flux-dependent space-charge-limited current measurement reveals that light-induced interlayer contraction activates interlayer charge transport. The enhanced charge transport boosts the photovoltaic efficiency of two-dimensional perovskite solar cells up to 18.3% by increasing the device's fill factor and open-circuit voltage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Two-dimensional quantum-sheet films with sub-1.2"‰nm channels for ultrahigh-rate electrochemical capacitance

Dense, thick, but fast-ion-conductive electrodes are critical yet challenging components of ultrafast electrochemical capacitors with high volumetric power/energy densities1,2,3,4. Here we report an exfoliation"“fragmentation"“restacking strategy towards thickness-adjustable (1.5"’24.0"‰Î¼m) dense electrode films of restacked two-dimensional 1T-MoS2 quantum sheets. These films bear the unique architecture of an exceptionally high density of narrow (sub-1.2"‰nm) and ultrashort (~6.1"‰nm) hydrophobic nanochannels for confinement ion transport. Among them, 14-Î¼m-thick films tested at 2,000"‰mV"‰sâˆ’1 can deliver not only a high areal capacitance of 0.63"‰F"‰cmâˆ’2 but also a volumetric capacitance of 437"‰F"‰cmâˆ’3 that is one order of magnitude higher than that of other electrodes. Density functional theory and ab initio molecular dynamics simulations suggest that both hydration and nanoscale channels play crucial roles in enabling ultrafast ion transport and enhanced charge storage. This work provides a versatile strategy for generating rapid ion transport channels in thick but dense films for energy storage and filtration applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Self-selective ferroelectric memory realized with semimetalic graphene channel

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 90 (2021) Cite this article. A new concept of read-out method for ferroelectric random-access memory (FeRAM) using a graphene layer as the channel material of bottom-gated field effect transistor structure is demonstrated experimentally. The transconductance of the graphene channel is found to change its sign depending on the direction of spontaneous polarization (SP) in the underlying ferroelectric layer. This indicates that the memory state of FeRAM, specified by the SP direction of the ferroelectric layer, can be sensed unambiguously with transconductance measurements. With the proposed read-out method, it is possible to construct an array of ferroelectric memory cells in the form of a cross-point structure where the transconductance of a crossing cell can be measured selectively without any additional selector. This type of FeRAM can be a plausible solution for fabricating high speed, ultra-low power, long lifetime, and high density 3D stackable non-volatile memory.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Nature.com

Twist engineering of the two-dimensional magnetism in double bilayer chromium triiodide homostructures

Twist engineering-the alignment of two-dimensional (2D) crystalline layers with a specific orientation-has led to tremendous success in controlling the charge degree of freedom, particularly in producing correlated and topological electronic phases in moirÃ© crystals1,2. However, although pioneering theoretical efforts have predicted that non-trivial magnetism3,4,5 and magnons6,7 can be made by twisting 2D magnets, the experimental realization of engineering the spin degree of freedom by twisting remains elusive. Here we fabricate twisted double bilayers of a 2D magnet, namely, chromium triiodide (CrI3), and demonstrate the successful twist engineering of 2D magnetism in them. We identify signatures of a new magnetic ground state that is distinct from those in natural two-layer (2L) and four-layer (4L) CrI3. We show that for a very small twist angle, this emergent magnetism can be well approximated by a weighted linear superposition of those of 2L and 4L CrI3, whereas for a large twist angle, it mostly resembles that of isolated 2L CrI3. However, at an intermediate twist angle, there is a finite net magnetization that cannot be simply inferred from any homogeneous stacking configuration, but emerges because spin frustrations are introduced by competition between ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic exchange coupling within individual moirÃ© supercells.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Complex correlations between microstructure and magnetic behavior in SrFeO hexaferrite nanoparticles

The magnetic properties of SrFe12O19 (SFO) hard hexaferrites are governed by the complex relation to its microstructure, determining their relevance for permanent magnetsÂ´ applications. A set of SFO nanoparticles obtained by sol"“gel self-combustion synthesis was selected for an in-depth structural X-Rays powder diffraction (XRPD) characterization by means of G(L) line-profile analysis. The obtained crystallitesÂ´ size distribution reveal a clear dependence of the size along the [001] direction on the synthesis approach, resulting in the formation of platelet-like crystallites. In addition, the size of the SFO nanoparticles was determined by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis and the average number of crystallites within a particle was estimated. These results have been evaluated to illustrate the formation of single-domain state below a critical value, and the activation volume was derived from time dependent magnetization measurements, aiming to clarify the reversal magnetization process of hard magnetic materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A new method for evaluating air quality using an ideal grey close function cluster correlation analysis method

To scientifically and reasonably evaluate air quality with a large amount of monitored data, this paper proposes a new evaluation method called ideal grey close function cluster correlation analysis (IGCFCCA). Taking the air quality in Ningxia Province, China, as an example, according to China's air quality standard, SO2, NO2, PM10, PM2.5 and O3 are selected as evaluation indexes to perform the evaluation. The results show that the air quality in this region in 2018 can be divided into three classifications, among which the relatively poor air quality in March, April and May is the first classification, the better air quality in August and September is the third classification, and the air quality in other months falls under the second classification. Correlation analysis is used to qualitatively determine that these three classifications correspond to first-level air quality in China's air quality standard, and the correlation degree, which is the distance between the three classifications and the first-level air quality, is quantitatively determined. Specifically, the correlation degrees of the first-classification, second-classification and third-classification of air quality are 0.674, 0.697 and 0.71, respectively. The research results indicate potential directions and objectives for air quality management to achieve scientific management.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimum design for the ballistic diode based on graphene field-effect transistors

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 89 (2021) Cite this article. We investigate the transport behavior of two-terminal graphene ballistic devices with bias voltages up to a few volts suitable for electronics applications. Four graphene devices based ballistic designs, specially fabricated from mechanically exfoliated graphene encapsulated by hexagonal boron nitride, exhibit strong nonlinear I-V characteristic curves at room temperature. A maximum asymmetry ratio of 1.58 is achieved at a current of 60"‰ÂµA at room temperature through the ballistic behavior is limited by the thermal effect at higher bias. An analytical model using a specular reflection mechanism of particles is demonstrated to simulate the specular reflection of carriers from graphene edges in the ballistic regime. The overall trend of the asymmetry ratio depending on the geometry fits reasonably with the analytical model.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Configurable pixelated skyrmions on nanoscale magnetic grids

Topological spin textures can serve as non-volatile information carriers. Here we study the current-induced dynamics of an isolated magnetic skyrmion on a nanoscale square-grid pinning pattern formed by orthogonal defect lines with reduced magnetic anisotropy. The skyrmion on the square grid can be pixelated with a quantized size of the grid. We demonstrate that the position, size, and shape of skyrmion on the square grid are electrically configurable. The skyrmion center is quantized to be on the grid and the skyrmion may show a hopping motion instead of a continuous motion. We find that the skyrmion Hall effect can be perfectly prohibited due to the pinning effect of the grid. The pixelated skyrmion can be harnessed to build future programmable racetrack memory, multistate memory, and logic computing device. Our results will be a basis for digital information storage and computation based on pixelated topological spin textures on artificial pinning patterns.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence-enhanced quantum chemical method with broad applicability

High-level quantum mechanical (QM) calculations are indispensable for accurate explanation of natural phenomena on the atomistic level. Their staggering computational cost, however, poses great limitations, which luckily can be lifted to a great extent by exploiting advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Here we introduce the general-purpose, highly transferable artificial intelligence"“quantum mechanical method 1 (AIQM1). It approaches the accuracy of the gold-standard coupled cluster QM method with high computational speed of the approximate low-level semiempirical QM methods for the neutral,Â closed-shell species in the ground state. AIQM1 can provide accurate ground-state energies for diverse organic compounds as well as geometries for even challenging systems such as large conjugated compounds (fullerene C60) close to experiment. This opens an opportunity to investigate chemical compounds with previously unattainable speed and accuracy as we demonstrate by determining geometries of polyyne molecules-the task difficult for both experiment and theory. Noteworthy, our method's accuracy is also good for ions and excited-state properties, although the neural network part of AIQM1 was never fitted to these properties.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Distribution control enables efficient reduced-dimensional perovskite LEDs

Light-emitting diodes (LEDs) based on perovskite quantum dots have shown external quantum efficiencies (EQEs) of over 23% and narrowband emission, but suffer from limited operating stability1. Reduced-dimensional perovskites (RDPs) consisting of quantum wells (QWs) separated by organic intercalating cations show high exciton binding energies and have the potential to increase the stability and the photoluminescence quantum yield2,3. However, until now, RDP-based LEDs have exhibited lower EQEs and inferior colour purities4,5,6. We posit that the presence of variably confined QWs may contribute to non-radiative recombination losses and broadened emission. Here we report bright RDPs with a more monodispersed QW thickness distribution, achieved through the use of a bifunctional molecular additive that simultaneously controls the RDP polydispersity while passivating the perovskite QW surfaces. We synthesize a fluorinated triphenylphosphine oxide additive that hydrogen bonds with the organic cations, controlling their diffusion during RDP film deposition and suppressing the formation of low-thickness QWs. The phosphine oxide moiety passivates the perovskite grain boundaries via coordination bonding with unsaturated sites, which suppresses defect formation. This results in compact, smooth and uniform RDP thin films with narrowband emission and high photoluminescence quantum yield. This enables LEDs with an EQE of 25.6% with an average of 22.1"‰Â±1.2% over 40 devices, and an operating half-life of two hours at an initial luminance of 7,200"‰candela per metre squared, indicating tenfold-enhanced operating stability relative to the best-known perovskite LEDs with an EQE exceeding 20%1,4,5,6.
TECHNOLOGY
cell.com

Review of strategies towards the development of alloy two-dimensional (2D) transitional metal di-chalcogenides

Atomically thin two-dimensional (2D) transition metal di-chalcogenides (TMDCs) have attracted significant attention due to their prosperity in material research. The inimitable features of TMDCs triggered the emerging applications in diverse areas. In this review, we focus on the tailored and engineering of the crystal lattice of TMDCs that finally enhance the efficiency of the material properties. We highlight several preparation techniques and recent advancements in compositional engineering of TMDCs structure. We summarize different approaches for TMDCs such as doping and alloying with different materials, alloying with other 2D metals, and scrutinize the technological potential of these methods. Beyond that, we also highlight the recent significant advancement in preparing 2D quasicrystals and alloying the 2D TMDCs with MAX phases. Finally, we highlight the future perspectives for crystal engineering in TMDC materials for structure stability, machine learning concept marge with materials, and their emerging applications.
CHEMISTRY
The Independent

Battery design breakthrough could make electric cars safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable

A battery design breakthrough has opened up the possibility of developing zinc-ion rather than lithium-ion batteries for use in everything from smartphones to electric cars, making them safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.Researchers from Tianjin University in China discovered a way to improve the performance and cost of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, which until now have been prone to fast performance degradation.The high performance and reusability of lithium-ion batteries mean they are the standard power source for most rechargeable electronics, however issues with cost, safety and sustainability have led scientists to seek breakthroughs with alternative materials.Disposable batteries commonly found in less...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Quantitative analysis of non-equilibrium systems from short-time experimental data

Estimating entropy production directly from experimental trajectories is of great current interest but often requires a large amount of data or knowledge of the underlying dynamics. In this paper, we propose a minimal strategy using the short-time Thermodynamic Uncertainty Relation (TUR) by means of which we can simultaneously and quantitatively infer the thermodynamic force field acting on the system and the (potentially exact) rate of entropy production from experimental short-time trajectory data. We benchmark this scheme first for an experimental study of a colloidal particle system where exact analytical results are known, prior to studying the case of a colloidal particle in a hydrodynamical flow field, where neither analytical nor numerical results are available. In the latter case, we build an effective model of the system based on our results. In both cases, we also demonstrate that our results match with those obtained from another recently introduced scheme.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel

A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy. For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it. Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement. Physicists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be submitting a paper for peer review. "This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Wafer-scale integration of stretchable semiconducting polymer microstructures via capillary gradient

Organic semiconducting polymers have opened a new paradigm for soft electronics due to their intrinsic flexibility and solution processibility. However, the contradiction between the mechanical stretchability and electronic performances restricts the implementation of high-mobility polymers with rigid molecular backbone in deformable devices. Here, we report the realization of high mobility and stretchability on curvilinear polymer microstructures fabricated by capillary-gradient assembly method. Curvilinear polymer microstructure arrays are fabricated with highly ordered molecular packing, controllable pattern, and wafer-scale homogeneity, leading to hole mobilities of 4.3 and 2.6 cm2 Vâˆ’1 sâˆ’1 under zero and 100% strain, respectively. Fully stretchable field-effect transistors and logic circuits can be integrated in solution process. Long-range homogeneity is demonstrated with the narrow distribution of height, width, mobility, on-off ratio and threshold voltage across a four-inch wafer. This solution-assembly method provides a platform for wafer-scale and reproducible integration of high-performance soft electronic devices and circuits based on organic semiconductors.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy