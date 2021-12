The promising action game Sifu will be released a little earlier than planned. The developers present aging mechanics and combat system on new gameplay footage. We have good news for gaming martial arts adepts. The action adventure game Sifu, which draws inspiration from movies with Jackie Chan and the Dark Soulsseries, will come out two weeks earlier than planned. The game was originally supposed to debut on February 22, next year on PC, PS4 and PS5, but today the devs announced the new release date of February 8.. What's more, the creators discuss the character's aging mechanics and combat system on two new gameplay videos.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO