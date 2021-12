Jolene Delisle started The Working Assembly in 2017 after a successful creative career that had her working at Arnold Worldwide and Instagram, among other places. While at those corporate gigs, the New Yorker felt she was too disconnected from working directly with brands — while also feeling a strong inclination toward helping other women and people of color break into the branding business. And so The Working Assembly was born.

