The Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation wants you to remember your area code before you head to do your Christmas shopping this year. The organization is calling on residents to commit to the “920 Pledge.” That means spending at least $20 at nine different Kewaunee County businesses during the holiday season. According to SustainableConnections.org, up to 90 percent of net new jobs in the United States are created by locally owned businesses. For every $100 you spend, $68 stays in the community when you shop local compared to $43 when going with a national chain. KCEDC Board Member Ryan Hoffmann says there are even more reasons to shop local this year.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO