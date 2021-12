Try these 6 tips to improve your deer hunting skills. How many senses does a buck use to determine if an area is safe? Does the same apply to does? What about fawns? And what’s the best way to get your bow and arrows in the stand with you? This video shows six random tips that many hunters don’t give a second thought to. But they’ll make you a better hunter if you understand the answers.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO