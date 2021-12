There you are, driving peacefully along when you feel the impact of another car slamming into yours. From that moment on, your stress level goes through the roof, and you feel overwhelmed by what just happened, not knowing where to begin. If this has happened to you, you know that the first step is making sure that both you and your passengers are alright, that nobody is injured, and that you can safely get out of the vehicle. If that is not possible and there are injuries, you must seek medical attention as soon as possible. If needed, call an ambulance to get you to the nearest emergency room.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO