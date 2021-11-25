ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Emergency Needs Task Force assists families for Thanksgiving

pcpatriot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emergency Needs Task Force (ENTF) of Pulaski...

pcpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India reports first Omicron cases, no plan to authorize boosters

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers in parliament. The health ministry said two male patients with the new COVID-19 variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Supreme Court signals support for upholding Mississippi's restrictive abortion law

Washington — The future of abortion rights faced its most consequential test in nearly 30 years Wednesday when the Supreme Court convened to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at early five decades of precedent, with the conservative justices appearing inclined to let stand a Mississippi law at the heart of the case and pave the way for states to impose more stringent limits on abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Pulaski County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
The Hill

GOP fears boomerang as threat of government shutdown grows

The prospect of a government shutdown grew on Wednesday as a small group of conservative Republicans demanded a vote to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate in exchange for letting a stopgap funding measure pass by Friday’s deadline. Republicans fear that Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy