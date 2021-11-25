ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Warhammer 40K – Angels of Death “Rage”

By David Kaldor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERVIEW (SPOILERS) The tech-priest is able to flee, the Sword of Baal is able to fight off their opponents, and the Blood Angels defeat the Tyranids and Genestealer cult, but at the cost of their remaining soldiers. OUR TAKE. Well, as expected, the Blood Angels meet their bloody, angel-y...

