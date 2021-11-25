Review: Warhammer 40K – Angels of Death “Rage”

Episode: "Village of the Angels" Last week on Doctor Who, after a Weeping Angel takes control of the TARDIS, the Doctor manages to reboot all systems and get it out, but as a result everyone is left stranded in the Medderton village in 1967. The Doctor meets Professor Jericho and is reintroduced to Claire, who was sent back to this time in the season premiere. The group is trying to solve a mystery behind Claire's mysterious visions and impossible knowledge, but they are quickly surrounded by the Weeping Angels. Eventually the Doctor realizes that all the Angels are coming after Claire because she has an Angel locked in her mind and is slowly becoming one herself. Claire's angel is also revealed to be a rogue Angel, with knowledge of the Division, being a former member of its extraction squad. The Doctor tries to make a deal with the Angels to save Claire and to negotiate for the rogue Angel, but instead it offers the Doctor back to the Division, securing its own safety. Meanwhile Yaz and Dan get involved in the search for a missing girl named Peggy. After encountering a Weeping Angel they are sent back to 1901 where they find the girl and learn about the mass disappearance events that take place in the village in 1901 and 1961. All three witness the death of Peggy's grandparents, caught by the Angels one more time, and then reach a strange energy barrier that links the two years together. They are able to communicate with the elderly Mrs. Hayward, who identifies herself as an older Peggy who was left behind by the Angels to witness the history repeat itself, not able to stop it or save anyone. Yaz, Dan and Peggy watch across the barrier when the Doctor is betrayed by the rogue Angel and is turned into a Weeping Angel herself, being recalled to the Division. Additionally throughout the episode we check on Bel and Vinder who are trying to find each other, both visiting the planet Puzano but at a different point in time. Bel also learns that Azure has been looking for the Flux survivors and tricking them into being imprisoned in a Passenger.

