Boise, ID

Boise Turkey Day 5K Photos

By Kevin Miller
 6 days ago
Despite the frigid early morning temperatures, thousands of runners showed up before 9 am to run the Turkey Day 5K in downtown Boise. The event drew runners, walkers, striders of all shapes and sizes. Several folks dressed up as turkeys to enjoy the spirit of...

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Winter Guide: Boise and Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area in Desperate Need for More Foster Families

There is a major shortage of foster families in the Treasure Valley currently. Obviously not all situations or homes are able to or should open their home for various reasons. However there are a lot of youth that simply need a safe positive place to stay and someone caring. There are children, youth and teens of all ages looking for a temporary home. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is having such a shortage of available foster families and an influx of more children and youth in need that they had to do something that has never been done before.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Idaho State Museum Made Me Surprisingly Uncomfortable This Weekend

I have to start this by saying that the Idaho State Museum might just be the best in the entire country. If you grew up somewhere else and were forced onto an elementary or middle school field trip to learn about your state's history, you were probably bored out of your mind. For the kids growing up today, learning about Idaho history by going to the Idaho State Museum isn't dull at all. It's fun, interactive, and will hold the attention of kids and adults alike.
IDAHO STATE
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Indoor Winter Activities: A Look at Boise’s Four Trampoline Parks

Over the next few weeks I will feature various things in and around Boise and the Treasure Valley of Idaho winter indoor activities and adventures to keep families, kids, parents, adults and everyone happy and in motion as the approaching cold weather keeps us all indoors more. To start I thought it would be fun to dive into the world of indoor Trampoline parks in the Treasure Valley. There are a four locally to choose from:
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

This Map Shows You All the Best Christmas Lights in Boise

Now that you've stuffed your face with turkey, did your first round of shopping and put up your tree, it's really starting to feel like Christmas in the Treasure Valley. Between all the hustle and bustle, make it a point to set aside an evening to load up the car, grab some hot cocoa and check out some of the impressive Christmas lights homeowners all over the Treasure Valley have put up for 2021!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Unemployment Rate is One of the Best in the Country

It is looking like most people don't need a job for the holidays because over 97% of adults have a job in the state of Idaho. Our unemployment rate was just reported by KXLY out of northern Idaho to be one of the lowest in the nation at 2.8%. That is a great indicator in how well our economy in the gem state is and put us at fourth place over all in the U.S.
IDAHO STATE
#Turkeys#Turkey Day#Downtown Boise#Thanksgiving#Covid#The Boise Rescue Mission
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Gas Prices Refuse to Drop

Despite the president's call to release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve and the cost of oil dropping ten dollars a barrel, Idaho's pain at the pump continues. AAA reports in a recent release that the average Idahoan paid $3.68 per gallon last week. A drop of a penny from a week ago.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Defunct Meridian Sports Bar Finally Gets a Yummy New Tenant After 3 Years

In March 2018, we couldn't help but wonder "what gives?" when two restaurants closed within days of each other. A swanky new tenant just opened in one of those vacant spaces. The two restaurants that closed were Barrel 55 and Pinnacle Sports Grille. Both restaurants saw a fairly steep decline in business after nearby Rosauers called it quits in December 2017. It was tough for the two locally owned restaurants to stay afloat with the drop in business and price tag that came with being in those locations.
MERIDIAN, ID
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Workers Who Will Be Working on Thanksgiving

For many of us, we'll get to enjoy the long holiday weekend of fun, shopping, and catching up with friends and family. However, the few, the proud, and hopefully the well paid will be working on Thanksgiving Day. On the local media side, we'll see the fill-ins looking to get some camera time.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Bogus Basin is Ready with ALL the Winter Fun Activities

Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation and has been a part of the Treasure Valley for nearly 80 years. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience, rather than putting the money into the hands of upper management or owners. Nope Bogus Basin is better than that, and continues to make it self better year over year due to being a non profit. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Fish and Game Preparing Emergency Hunts to Widen Test of Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho Deer

Have you heard yet that there were two Idaho mule deer were found dead and then after examination it turns out they have zombie deer disease?! Ok, well that is kind of the nickname for it, either way I am not cool with any animal having zombie anything. The real and official name is Chronic Wasting Disease. Clearly not a good thing. These are the first confirmed positive tests for Chronic Wasting Disease in Idaho. According to Idaho Fish and Game, "Two mule deer bucks harvested during October in the Slate Creek drainage near Lucile in Idaho County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Under Fish and Game’s CWD strategic plan, both hunters have been notified that their bucks tested positive."
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State Football Team Feeds The Needy [Photos]

The Boise Rescue Mission held its Thanksgiving Banquet Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Rockies in Boise. The event allows homeless or working low-income families to receive a warm meal and a Thanksgiving food box that they can take home to reheat. The Mission event featured guests from the Star...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

