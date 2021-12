Dimfrost Studio has shared the Bramble: The Mountain King first gameplay trailer, giving us the first look at the Nordic-themed, story-driven horror game. The new gameplay trailer showcases a new glimpse into the Bramble world as well as some of the curious inhabitants of the magical forest, and how players will interact with them on their journey. The trailer also teases some of the games’ combat, stealth mechanics and environmental puzzles including navigating a group of tiny gnomes across a dangerous path.

