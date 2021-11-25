ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Why USWNT may be better off losing in Australia

By www.espn.com - TOP
thegamenashville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. women are visiting a tough...

www.thegamenashville.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Vale Stuart Macintyre: a history warrior who worked for a better Australia

Stuart Macintyre has gone. To those whose lives touched his, an Australian history community without him seems hugely empty. For almost half a century he was there in the lives and work of his students, his colleagues, his comrades and his friends. He was one of those commanding people against whom others measure their ideas, their work and their politics. He has gone far too early, but he has left an extraordinary legacy. He was assiduous. He always answered letters and later, emails, immediately. He was a close and constructive critic of his students’ work and a dedicated supervisor. While...
AUSTRALIA
OCRegister

New-look USWNT scores quick goal, shut outs Australia

SYDNEY — Playing in Australia for the first time in 21 years, the United States women’s soccer team needed only 24 seconds to score against the Matildas on Saturday (Friday night PT). It turns out that was all the new-look American side needed in a 3-0 win at Sydney’s Olympic...
WORLD
goal.com

Courtney Nevin: Australia’s ‘special talent’ out to stop the USWNT’s stars

The 19-year-old was tasked with marking Pernille Harder on her international debut, and already has an appearance at the Olympics to her name. When the U.S. women’s national team announced its roster for this month’s double-header against Australia, there was huge excitement surrounding the young players who were set for a chance with the senior team.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#U S
starsandstripesfc.com

USWNT vs. Australia, 2021 friendly: Scouting the Matildas

The United States Women’s National Team have embarked on a road trip to end 2021, as they will take on Australia in two friendlies: Friday night (Saturday afternoon local time) in Sydney and again next Tuesday morning (Tuesday night local time) in Newcastle. The Matildas have always been a terrific test for the USWNT, and they are hoping to end 2021 on a high note in front of their fans.
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

Ashley Hatch's 1st-minute goal propels USWNT past Australia

The U.S. women's national team used an early goal by Ashley Hatch to defeat Australia 3-0 in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday (Friday night U.S. time). Hatch, in her first career start and third match for the U.S., scored after 24 seconds for the third-fastest goal in program history. She benefitted...
SOCCER
90min.com

USWNT vs Australia: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

The United States Women’s National Team is back on the pitch Friday night as the Stars and Stripes head down under for a friendly with Australia. The youth movement is in full effect on the roster with numerous new faces have a chance to shine for their nation for the first time on a global stage.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

The next USWNT No.1? Murphy makes case with huge Australia performances

The 25-year-old turned in back-to-back standout displays in her first two national team caps against the Matildas. Does the U.S. women’s national team now have a goalkeeper controversy?. Perhaps it is too early to raise that question. At the very least, longtime starter Alyssa Naeher deserves every chance to show...
SOCCER
Bleacher Report

USWNT Play Australia to 1-1 Draw in 2021 Friendly; Ashley Hatch Scores Goal

The United States Women's National Soccer Team played Australia to a 1-1 draw Tuesday in a friendly at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia. The match was the USWNT's final one of 2021, and it saw Australia bounce back from a 3-0 loss suffered at the hands of the Americans on Friday.
FIFA
ESPN

USWNT win snatched away as Australia score late deflected equaliser

A massive deflection saw the Australian women's soccer team grab a late equaliser against the United States as their second friendly match ended 1-1 on Tuesday. Kyah Simon's 88th-minute strike cruelly bounced off Becky Sauerbrunn and into the net, cancelling out Ashley Hatch's earlier goal. - McNamee: Ballon d'Or tainted...
SOCCER
AFP

England spinner Leach looks to 'impressive' Lyon for inspiration

England spinner Jack Leach admitted Wednesday that Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon was "impressive" and he had been studying how he deals with local conditions ahead of the first Ashes Test next week. Leach also spotlighted Ravindra Jadeja as an inspiration after the Indian's exploits during a Test series in Australia last summer. "For years I've watched Nathan Lyon and he's very impressive," said Leach, who memorably shared in a final-wicket stand of 76 with Ben Stokes at Leeds in 2019 as England snatched victory from Australia. "Just how strong his stock ball is and on wickets that don't necessarily offer a lot spin wise he's found ways to extract extra bounce, dip and all the other things," he told journalists.
SPORTS
Sportico

A Year Out, Qatar World Cup Shaping Up to Be Most Costly to Attend

In a little less than a year, soccer fans around the world will flock to Qatar to attend the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. The tiny gas-rich nation hopes to attract at least a million visitors over the course of the month-long tournament, including a large contingent from the U.S., which expects to qualify its team after missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For those fans, though, the trip won’t come cheap; Qatar’s tournament is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup of all time. By some estimates, Qatar has spent an estimated $220 billion to...
FIFA
New York Post

This deadly ‘Megaspider’ can penetrate human fingernails with 1-inch fangs

This poisonous “megaspider” is an arachnophobe’s biggest nightmare. A zoo in Somersby, Australia was left flabbergasted after receiving an anonymous donation of a giant funnel web spider — armed with powerful fangs that can pierce a human fingernail. A Facebook clip of the creepy crawly is currently blowing up online.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy