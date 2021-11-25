Why USWNT may be better off losing in Australia

Stuart Macintyre has gone. To those whose lives touched his, an Australian history community without him seems hugely empty. For almost half a century he was there in the lives and work of his students, his colleagues, his comrades and his friends. He was one of those commanding people against whom others measure their ideas, their work and their politics. He has gone far too early, but he has left an extraordinary legacy. He was assiduous. He always answered letters and later, emails, immediately. He was a close and constructive critic of his students’ work and a dedicated supervisor. While...

