ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons injury report: Jaylinn Hawkins on track to play in Week 12

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBbSy_0d6rqb9100

The Atlanta Falcons completed their second day of practice on Thanksgiving afternoon and it has now been a full week since the team was shut out by the New England Patriots in Week 11. Fortunately, the Falcons have the 2-8 Jacksonville Jaguars on the schedule this weekend, which presents a chance for Atlanta to end its current two-game skid and get back in the NFC playoff hunt.

Let’s check out the team’s Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s game in Jacksonville.

Did Not Participate: 2 players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhNWt_0d6rqb9100
(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • CB Kendall Sheffield – DNP
  • DL Jonathan Bullard – DNP

Just like on Wednesday, the Falcons were without both cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle). Neither player is likely to play on Sunday against the Jaguars, which hurts an Atlanta team that was already short on depth. However, things could definitely be a lot worse.

Limited: 1 player

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXfPV_0d6rqb9100
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson – LP

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) has missed the last game and a half but the offense has missed him more. Atlanta has managed just three points over the last two weeks, and bottomed out in Week 11 when the team was defeated 25-0 by the Patriots. Patterson has 776 total yards this season with seven touchdowns. If he can play, it could be the difference in the game.

Full Participation: 1 player

  • S Jaylinn Hawkins – FP

Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) missed the team’s previous two matchups just as the second-year safety was starting to play really well. After practicing in full on both Wednesday and Thursday, it looks like Hawkins could return to the field on Sunday against Jacksonville.

Pitts, Koo on track for Pro Bowl

The Falcons aren’t having a great year, but both kicker Younghoe Koo and tight end Kyle Pitts lead the NFC in votes at their respective positions. It’s still early, so you have time to help other worthy players, including Grady Jarrett and Cordarrelle Patterson, get in.

Falcons Week 12 depth chart: Lee Smith in starting lineup

There were no major changes on this week’s depth chart, however, the team updated a few positions with injury replacements. This included tight end Lee smith taking over for injured Hayden Hurst in the starting lineup. At linebacker, Emmanuel Ellerbee replaced Daren Bates, who is also on the injured reserve list.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Ellerbee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The New England Patriots#Nfc#Dnp#Rb Cordarrelle Patterson#Lp Falcons#Pro Bowl Kyle Pitts#The Falcons Wire
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson a game-time decision vs. New England Patriots, three other Falcons ruled out

Falcons offensive playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson was formally considered questionable to play the New England Patriots, according to the team's official injury report. The report was released on Wednesday afternoon, stating that Patterson has an ankle injury. Head coach Arthur Smith said in his Wednesday morning press conference that Patterson's status...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 11 Atlanta Falcons Challenge

Think you know the Falcons well? Already have this week’s game against the New England Patriots all figured out?. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Falcons Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Falcons injury analysis: New England escapes its short week unharmed

With teams usually playing on only three days of rest, Thursday Night Football presents a special challenge for every NFL player. The New England Patriots had to tackle this challenge this week — and they mastered it: going up against the Atlanta Falcons, New England won 25-0. Moreover, the team was able to escape its short week virtually unharmed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy