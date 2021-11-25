ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham suffer humiliating Europa Conference League defeat to Slovenian minnows Mura

By Jonathan Veal
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Tottenham endured one of the most embarrassing nights in their history as they were beaten 2-1 by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League , going down 2-1 to NS Mura in Maribor.

New boss Antonio Conte will have watched on with horror as his side lost at the death to a team with a UEFA coefficient ranking of 341.

Even though they were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour when Ryan Sessegnon was sent off, Spurs should still have had enough to see off opposition who had lost their previous four games in the competition and are mid-table in the Slovenian league.

Instead they lost to Amadej Marosa’s stoppage-time goal after Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Tomi Horvat’s shock opener.

The defeat means Spurs will likely have to beat Rennes in their final game to be assured of qualification for the knockout stages and they can no longer qualify as group winners, meaning they will have to play an extra round.

It was another night of disappointment for those hoping for the chance to impress Conte, with Dele Alli particularly poor and not lasting beyond 52 minutes, and the Italian has further evidence of just how big a job he faces in north London.

The night started in difficult fashion as Tottenham endured what are now customary troubles on their travels in Europe.

Mura, who were only formed in 2012, forged ahead in the 11th minute as Horvat was set free down the right. He took advantage of Davinson Sanchez’s slip and cut inside before curling a left-footed effort into the far corner.

In Kane, Alli and Tanguy Ndombele, Spurs had enough individual quality on the pitch to hurt their opposition, but they were playing with no cohesion and inflicted more self-harm in the 32nd minute.

All the pre-match narrative had been about how this was Sessegnon’s chance to stake his claim under Conte, but he had a night to forget as he picked up a second yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Ziga Kous and was sent off.

Kane nearly brought the 10 men level five minutes later after a neat turn, but his shot from 12 yards went just wide.

In the end Spurs were lucky to get to the interval just 1-0 down as Nik Lorbek flashed an effort just wide with goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini rooted to the spot.

Conte had seen enough early in the second half and introduced Son Heung-min , Lucas Moura , Eric Dier and Ben Davies – and it almost paid immediate dividends.

Son went on a surging run into the penalty area, rounding several defenders before stinging the palms of Matko Obradovic, who made his first save of the evening.

From the resulting corner Kane should have equalised, but he directed a free header straight at Obradovic.

Spurs eventually found a leveller in the 72nd minute as Kane produced a nice finish.

Two Mura defenders left a Moura pass to each other, allowing the England captain to nip in and clip home in style.

Spurs pushed forward for a winner, with Moura drilling an effort over, but they never looked like winning and instead it was the Slovenians who capped a historic night.

Marosa was released down the right, he cut inside Sanchez and his deflected effort looped over a helpless Gollini to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte insists strong team going to Mura

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he's taking the Europa Conference League seriously. Tottenham have yet to win away in Europe this season. They drew 2-2 at Rennes, with Nuno Espirito Santo making eight changes to his team. Then they lost 1-0 at Vitesse, with Nuno making 11 changes and not using Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.
SPORTbible

Spurs Lose 2-1 To Slovenian Minnows Who Were Formed Nine Years Ago

Spurs suffered a shock last-gasp defeat to Slovenian minnows NR Mura in the Europa Conference League tonight and now have it all to do on the final matchday. The North London outfit fell behind early on and had Ryan Sessegnon sent off for two yellow cards in the first half in what was his first start under Antonio Conte.
Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte: Sessegnon ready for Mura

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Ryan Sessegnon will start tonight at Europa Conference League opponents Mura. Conte insists he is taking a full-strength squad to Mura tomorrow night. Sessegnon is set to start and Conte said: "He's ready. "I can't wait to see his performance because he is a good...
goal.com

Mura v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 26/11/2021

Spurs slink back to England, then, staring elimination from the Europa Conference League in the face. They'll need to dig deep to qualify for the knockout phase from here. That's all for now. Goodbye!. This defeat leaves Spurs third in Group G, level on points with Vitesse but below them...
Telegraph

Mura pounce at death to humiliate Tottenham as Antonio Conte admits squad standard is 'not so high'

The visitors are beaten by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League. Kane's equalises in the second half but Spurs are stunned with the final kick of the match. As Antonio Conte folded his arms against the Slovenian chill, muttering to himself while his players floundered in front of him, he might well have been wondering whether this Europa Conference League is ever going to be worth the hassle.
tothelaneandback.com

“Don’t tell me”- Ex-rival club owner blasts Conte for post-match comments after Tottenham’s defeat vs Mura

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte slammed for post-match presser following the loss to NS Mura. Speaking on talkSPORT (h/t The Express), former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan criticised Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte for his post-match comments following the defeat against NS Mura. Spurs lost 2-1 on the night after Ryan Sessegnon had got himself sent off in the first half of the game.
World Soccer Talk

Conte warns he is no magician after Slovenians Mura shock sorry Spurs

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said he has quickly realised the level of his squad is “not so high” after an embarrassing 2-1 loss to Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League. Spurs will now likely have to beat Rennes at home in their final group...
BBC

NS Mura v Tottenham: confirmed team news

Two Tottenham players remain from the XI that started Sunday's 2-1 win over Leeds. They are defender Japhet Tanganga and striker Harry Kane. Pierluigi Gollini is in goal, Ryan Sessegnon and Matt Doherty start in the full-back positions, with Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon joining Tanganga at the back. Oliver...
90min.com

Tottenham predicted lineup vs NS Mura - Europa Conference League

Tottenham's fringe players could get the opportunity to impress in their Europa Conference League clash at NS Mura on Thursday. Spurs are currently second in Group G and can book a spot in the preliminary knockout stage if they win and Rennes beat Vitesse. Here's the team Antonio Conte could...
LFCTransferRoom

When I Get Asked Who I Support, I Say I Don't Watch Football' -Tottenham Fans React To Embarrassing Loss Against Mura In Europa Conference League

Following Tottenham's humiliating defeat to Slovenian side NS Mura in tonight's Europa Conference League, Spurs and rival fans have expressed their thoughts on social media. Antonio Conte's men face a barrage of criticism after possibly suffering the most embarrassing defeat in the club's history. Tottenham now find themselves out of the qualification places in Europe's substandard competition.
Tribal Football

Kane admits Spurs defeat at Mura 'unacceptable'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane says defeat at Europa Conference League rivals NS Mura was "unacceptable". Kane skippered Antonio Conte's side in Slovenia and after equalising in the second-half, Spurs look to have managed at least a point before an inexplicable last-minute collapse. But Mura forward Amadej Marosa's winner with the...
The Independent

Is Mura vs Tottenham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture

Tottenham have struggled a little during their first ever Europa Conference League campaign, drawing with Rennes and losing to Vitesse along the way.But they remain in a strong position to qualify from their group and a win tonight against Slovenian side Mura would put one foot in the knockout stages.Prior to Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure, the 5-1 victory over Mura back in September acted as a confidence-booster for the north London club.Now things are looking a little rosier under Antonio Conte following a 2-1 win over Leeds at the weekend. Can they build on that in Europe?Here’s everything you...
tothelaneandback.com

“Unacceptable”- Harry Kane slams ‘immature’ mistake in Tottenham’s defeat vs Mura

Harry Kane criticises Tottenham Hotspur after embarrassing defeat vs NS Mura. Speaking to BT Sport as quoted by Daily Mail Online, Harry Kane delivered a damning verdict on the performance of Tottenham Hotspur in their defeat at the hands of NS Mura. Spurs lost the game courtesy of a last-minute winner as the Slovenian club won the game 2-1 at home.
The Independent

