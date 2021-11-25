ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Trailer For ‘This Is Us’ Final Season –

By David Laguerre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer for the emotional final chapter of ‘This Is Us’, premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 9/8c on NBC. Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family...

Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from This is Us in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season. Chrissy Metz's Kate sings "Time After Time" and Mandy Moore's Rebecca talks about having Alzheimer's disease in the clip released on Monday. "I'm...
TV SERIES
blackfilm.com

‘This is Us’ Final Chapter – Official Trailer!

All great things come to an end! A monumental series finale is upon us! Watch the ‘This is Us‘ Final Chapter – Official Trailer! Let us know what you think!. Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of “Crazy, Stupid, Love” comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

This Is Us' Final Season Photos Include a Glimpse of Kate and Phillip

These photos from season six of This Is Us will having you saying "Gee!" On Friday, Nov. 19, NBC released a batch of first-look photos for This Is Us' sixth and final season, which premieres on Jan 4. And while 2022 will have us bidding farewell to the Pearsons, the new images hint that there's still plenty more to learn about the beloved TV family. The photo album reveals that Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are turning 41 in the premiere. "The Challenger" episode shows Randall sitting with his family, including his daughters and his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), celebrating the big...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Ken Olin
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Susan Kelechi Watson
Person
Chrissy Metz
Person
Milo Ventimiglia
Variety

Cara Delevingne Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Cast

Cara Delevingne has been cast as a series regular in Season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery. The mystery comedy series, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, follows three strangers (Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one when a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. The trio suspects murder and decides to investigate the truth themselves, recording a podcast along the way when they...
TV SERIES
sanantoniopost.com

Zendaya-starrer 'Euphoria' season two unveils first trailer, release date

Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): Emmy-winning star Zendaya announced on Tuesday that 'Euphoria' is returning with its second season on January 9. She also shared the first trailer on social media. Alongside Zendaya, who made history at the 2020 Emmys as the youngest person to win lead actress in a...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Black Market With Michael K. Williams’ Season 2 Trailer: First Look At Five-Time Emmy Nominee’s Final Documentary Project

Vice TV has unveiled the first trailer for Black Market with Michael K. Williams Season 2, the five-time Emmy-nominated actor’s final documentary project, which premieres on January 10th at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The docuseries hosted by Williams explores the complex underworld of illicit trades, unraveling how these criminal networks are...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas Stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin Preview Max's 'Charming' But 'Frustrating' Powers

Max’s got the power — but does he really know how to use it? Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist returns with a Christmas-themed movie, debuting this Wednesday, Dec. 1 for free on The Roku Channel, and it picks up where the cancelled NBC musical dramedy left off — with Zoey’s beau suddenly able to hear heart songs, as well. But unlike Zoey when she first got her gift, Max is really taking to his newfound ability. “Everything’s kind of coming a little easy to him,” star Skylar Astin previews in the above video interview. “He’s just solving people’s problems with no issue, which actually...
MOVIES
Variety

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church Starring in ‘The Estate,’ Farce About Inheritance Fight

Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church will star in “The Estate,” the story of two sisters who try to re-ingratiate themselves with their wealthy, estranged aunt when they discover she is ill. The film is from writer and director Dean Craig, who mined family dysfunction in the script for “Death at a Funeral.” Craig recently made his feature directorial debut with “Love Wedding Repeat,” a romantic comedy with Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn that debuted in 2020 on Netflix. Collette was nominated for an Oscar for “The Sixth Sense” and earned raves for her work in “Hereditary” and...
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Jóhannsson's 'Last and First Men' Doc Experience

"We can help you… and we need your help." Metrograph has unveiled the official US trailer for Last and First Men, an experimental documentary made by the late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival just before the pandemic took over, and has been waiting to be released ever since. It's the only feature film directed by iconic Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who made this before he died in 2018. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton. This feature is a repackaged version of the video Jóhannsson made for his concerts, inspired by Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik" about these oddly shaped war monuments. It was shot on 16mm B&W film by the Norwegian cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (DP on the films Victoria, Rams, Shelley, Wendy). The Tilda narration is based on text from Olaf Stapledon's book "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future". I flipped for this when I had the chance to watch it on the big screen at Berlinale, writing in my review: "My mind melded with the screen on this journey. I loved every last second of this experience."
MOVIES
Variety

Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Nabs Laura Benanti for a Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Hulu’s upcoming comedy “Life & Beth” nabbed Laura Benanti for a recurring guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively. Benanti will play Jane, a struggling mother, in the series from Amy Schumer, who writes, directs, executive produces and stars as the titular character. While Beth’s life looks good on paper — from her job as a wine distributor to her long-term relationship and cosmopolitan life in Manhattan — a sudden incident forces her to engage with her past, which changes her life forever. The show will center flashbacks to teenage Beth, which allows her to realize how she became who she is,...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

