If half the money and energy that is spent putting American flags on graves was spent on helping living veterans, we would live a lot longer. Both the media and the public love covering and actually putting the American flag on our graves every Veterans Day, while so many living veterans are alone or homeless or both. Both of them do this every year because it makes them feel good, especially politicians who want to get reelected.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO