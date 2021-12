We've seen how 3D-printing can revolutionize certain manufacturing processes – whether on Earth or anywhere else – but there's a growing field of research looking at ways this can be applied to producing living, biological structures as well. In a new study, scientists have outlined a new type of 'living ink' or bioink made from programmed Escherichia coli bacterial cells, which can be 3D-printed to create hydrogels in different kinds of shapes that release different types of drugs or absorb toxins, depending on how they're engineered. What makes this approach different from previous bioinks is how it uses genetic programming to control the...

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO