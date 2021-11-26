New York shoppers rush to grocery stores ahead of Thanksgiving dinners

Millions of New Yorkers will be sitting down to Thanksgiving dinner tonight. But while some have been prepping for weeks, last-minute shoppers are still trying to get everything they need for the big meal.

The wheels are turning on carts all throughout grocery stores today as people grab their final Thanksgiving dinner ingredients right down-to-the wire. At one Canarsie supermarket, they're stocking up on potatoes and almost cleaned out the turkey section.

The Key Food on Rockaway Parkway still has everything you need for tonight's big meal, even the dessert essentials from pumpkin pies to apple crumbles. Some late shoppers say they're just picking up a forgotten item or two while others tell us they're only getting started crossing items off their list. They say that's because work got in the way all week and because shopping last-minute can be even better to get the freshest food.

If you still have to go shopping today, remember that most stores are closed or have shortened hours so be sure to call before you go.