According to the latest edition of Production Weekly, the Werewolf by Night special films this February in Atlanta. The schedule for Werewolf by Night is February -March. Given that the rumors currently have this as a Halloween Special and not a full series, that short production time makes perfect sense. Will it be ready in time for Halloween 2022? No idea, but a special means both less filming and less post production time, so that would be my guess. You don’t get the need to have over a year for Marvel to have this ready for Halloween 2023.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO