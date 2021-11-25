ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Marvels Wraps Principal Photography

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 7 days ago

The Marvels wraps principal photography. The Captain Marvel sequel, will also act as a sequel to both WandaVision (Monica) and Ms Marvel (Kamala) and see these three teamed up in some way to fight unknown threats. Though rumors are the Kree are involved again and this would be a mostly cosmic...

lrmonline.com

MOVIES

