The Marvels Wraps Principal Photography

Star Wars In Empire: Book Of Boba Fett Directors & Excitement, Ahsoka Writing Update, The Sequel Trilogy Characters Could Return | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! Empire Magazine has revealed a lot of information about The Book of Boba Fett, including new directors. Also Jon Favreau dishes on the upcoming Disney+ show’s “barbarian mode” Fett. However, his partner in crime, Dave Filoni, is also excited about Writing the Ahsoka series. Lastly Kathleen Kennedy teases the possible return of the Sequel Trilogy characters returning to the screen. If they bring back Ben Solo, the absolute worst possible scenario becomes a step closer to reality… Force Ghost Ben and Rey… running an academy together while in a non-physical romance. Oh yeah, it can be that awful. Now, shut up, listen, drink, and pay your tab.
