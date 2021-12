The Green Bay Packers may have caught a huge break on their go-ahead touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers and Davante Adams connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 23-23, and the extra point gave Green Bay a 24-23 lead. There was some confusion on the play, as Rodgers signaled for a timeout just before he received the snap. Keep a close eye on the quarterback in the video below:

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO