House of Gucci (United States/Canada, 2021)

By James Berardinelli
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the world of fashion, I don’t know the difference between Armani, Versace, and Gucci. To me, Tom Ford is better-known as a director. Perhaps if I had come to Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci with a stronger background in the field, I might have enjoyed the film...

WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
Yardbarker

Gucci family releases scathing statement, says 'House of Gucci' is 'far from accurate'

Heirs to the late Aldo Gucci have submitted their House of Gucci review. Let's just say it's far from five stars. In a statement originally published by Italian news agency ANSA, then obtained and translated to English by Variety, the family said Ridley Scott's film adaptation "carries a narrative that is far from accurate" and especially takes offense to how Aldo and other Gucci family members are portrayed "as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing to the protagonists, events, a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them."
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga on ‘House of Gucci’ Accent and How Much Tony Bennett “Dislikes” Martin Scorsese Films

To prep for her role in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Lady Gaga did a deep dive into the life Patrizia Reggiani. The Oscar-winner devoured old interviews and “read everything that I could possibly find” about her character, the woman convicted of putting a hit out on her ex-husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci, played in the MGM film by Adam Driver. But she stopped short of asking for a face-to-face meeting even though Reggiani is alive and free after being released from prison in 2016 following 18 years behind bars. “I tried to find mostly the facts only, things that weren’t colored...
Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras Says He Cried When She Asked Him to Dye Her Platinum Hair Brown

Fredric Aspiras, Lady Gaga's longtime hairstylist and friend, spent months preparing the hairstyles of Patrizia Reggiani, Gaga's character in the new film House of Gucci. In the film, which was released on Nov. 24, Gaga, 35, stars opposite Adam Driver, who plays Reggiani's ex husband, Maurizio Gucci. The film details the story behind Reggiani, now 72, who was convicted of hiring a hitman in the 1995 killing of Gucci after they had ended their marriage.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gucci Family Slams Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci,’ Hint at Legal Action

The heirs to the Gucci fashion empire have panned Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci drama and hinted at possible legal action. “The Gucci family reserve the right to take every initiative (necessary) to protect their name and image and those of their loved ones,” the heirs of former Gucci chairman Aldo Gucci said in a statement published by ANSA, the Italian wire service, on its website on Monday. In a statement widely cited in Italian media, the Gucci family claims Scott and the producers of House of Gucci “did not bother to consult the heirs” of the fashion empire before portraying their...
Dirt

Check Into Al Pacino’s ‘House of Gucci’ Villa For a Night

Click here to read the full article. Some narratives just seem tailor-made for the screen! Such is the case with “House of Gucci,” the new Ridley Scott-directed drama that hit theaters last week. As suggested by the title of Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed,” upon which the film is based, the true-crime tale has all the necessary elements of a gripping drama! Detailing the 1995 killing of luxury fashion brand heir Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) at the hands of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli (Lady Gaga), the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as November Ends and ‘West Side Story’ Arrives

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
