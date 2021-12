Canadian multi-instrumentalist and producer Caribou (a.k.a. Dan Snaith) made his way to New York this past weekend for three shows over two days at Brooklyn Steel. Sandwiched in the middle of a 20-night run of another electro-rock band at the venue, these Caribou concerts were two years in the making. Originally scheduled for March of 2020, the Caribou shows were some of the first to be postponed in the city due to the incoming pandemic. Snaith attested to that after the opening song, admitting to the crowd how weird it felt finally being able to play a gig planned so long ago.

