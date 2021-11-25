ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Explosive offense has No. 16 Utah atop Pac-12 South again

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — No. 16 Utah clinched its third Pac-12...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

India reports first Omicron cases, no plan to authorize boosters

BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers in parliament. The health ministry said two male patients with the new COVID-19 variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Supreme Court signals support for upholding Mississippi's restrictive abortion law

Washington — The future of abortion rights faced its most consequential test in nearly 30 years Wednesday when the Supreme Court convened to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at early five decades of precedent, with the conservative justices appearing inclined to let stand a Mississippi law at the heart of the case and pave the way for states to impose more stringent limits on abortion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utes#American Football#Ap#Pac 12 South#Buffaloes
The Hill

GOP fears boomerang as threat of government shutdown grows

The prospect of a government shutdown grew on Wednesday as a small group of conservative Republicans demanded a vote to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate in exchange for letting a stopgap funding measure pass by Friday’s deadline. Republicans fear that Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

WTA to AP: Loss of China events over Peng could go past ’22

The suspension of all WTA tournaments in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault, could result in cancellations of those events beyond 2022, the head of the women’s professional tennis tour told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy