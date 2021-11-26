Customers line up for last-minute sweet treats at Aliotta Pastry Shop in Brooklyn

The staff at Aliotta Pastry Shop in Brooklyn says they worked hard since early Thanksgiving morning filling orders to make sure dozens of New Yorkers have something sweet on their table.

Hungry customers lined up at the shop for their tarts, cookies and cakes. Everyone there said they were looking for something sweet to bring home.

The business, which has been serving up a sugar rush for over 50 years, says it was prepared for the holiday crowds.

Workers bustled behind the counters and many more were backstage working to keep the shelves stocked. The owner says they've earned a reputation as the place to go for that special holiday touch.