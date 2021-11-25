ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bettors are anticipating the NFL's favorites to deliver on Thanksgiving Thursday

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYINa_0d6rZVG800

Thursday’s NFL Thanksgiving lineup is primed to share the center stage throughout households across the world. The usual participants of the holiday games (Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions) are back for another year, with the Lions facing off with the Chicago Bears to begin the day and the Cowboys meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders during the middle of the slate. Additionally, the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills will wrap the Thanksgiving lineup and take us into the holiday weekend.

The money coming in suggests that most bettors are siding with the favorites to win these games. At Tipico Sportsbook, 54 percent of tickets have the Bears at the money line, 73 percent are with the Bills on the money line, and 90 percent are betting the money line on the Cowboys. Outside of the Bears-Lions game — which has a 50/50 bet slip split on the spread — bettors are counting on the latter two games’ favorites to cover the spread, and only expect the Saints-Bills game to fall under the points total.

As far as key injuries that could shape the decision-making; Jared Goff is playing and Justin Fields is not during the Detroit-Chicago game. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will host the Raiders without both CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, Prescott’s No. 1 and 2 receivers. Finally, Alvin Kamara is OUT and Mark Ingram is doubtful to play against the Bills this evening.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Justin Fields
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Thanksgiving#Bettors#Bears#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The New Orleans Saints#Tipico Sportsbook
firstsportz.com

Watch: Ugly Brawl breaks out between women after Cowboys vs Raiders game

In a sad state of affairs, the thanksgiving spirit went for a toss as a massive brawl between women broke out at the AT&T Stadium where the Raiders emerged victorious over the Dallas Cowboys. The game itself already had too much bad blood in it as the referee had to...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
momtastic.com

Stephanie Diggs Chose Between Son’s Separate NFL Games for Thanksgiving

You may know Stefon Diggs as the Buffalo Bills wide receiver, but did you know that he’s named after his momma, Stephanie Diggs? Well, you should, because she’s one supportive mom. Both of Diggs’ boys play for the NFL, with Trevon, Stefon’s brother, playing for the Dallas Cowboys. With a...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 13

One of the weirdest "Thursday Night Football" matchups of every year comes the week after Thanksgiving. What's so strange about it? Usually, two of the six teams that played on the holiday will face off in a second consecutive Thursday game. It's the only time each year that happens, as Thanksgiving is the only day that multiple teams play on Thursday.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Sharp bettors feast on Thanksgiving Day sides

Canned cranberry sauce makes most lists of worst Thanksgiving side dishes. But seeing it served on a dish in the shape of a can, with those hilarious red ridges, brings back fond memories of childhood. The same goes for the Detroit Lions. They’re arguably the worst franchise in NFL history,...
NFL
Sporting News

Thanksgiving DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Thursday tournaments

Thanksgiving means football...and football means fantasy football. Where there's fantasy football, there's DFS, and where there's DFS, there's money. We're here to help you serve a nice side of daily fantasy winnings to go along with food and family on Thursday. The three-game slate features the Bears, Lions, Raiders, Cowboys, Bills, and Saints and provides a varying level of high-priced studs and mid-tier values. Like a good Thanksgiving meal, our DraftKings tournament lineup samples a little bit of everything.
NFL
fantasydata.com

Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 13

The NFL schedule is starting to heat up with playoff seeds and divisional races in full swing, while the fantasy season is quickly approaching its end. Underdogs have been dominant, leading to a wildly entertaining and unpredictable 2021 for all teams. Players have impressed and disappointed in surprising spots, while injuries have taken some of the game's best talent away, forcing role players to step up and produce.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy