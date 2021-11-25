ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Anthony Edwards' monstrous dunk was so good it made D'Angelo Russell bring back his classic 'He didn't even stretch' reaction

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFCKY_0d6rZLg600

In the two years that he’s been playing NBA basketball, Anthony Edwards has easily given us two of the greatest dunks we’ve ever seen.

There’s the one from last season on Yuta Watanabe and the Toronto Raptors that absolutely broke the internet and then the one he ended Gabe Vincent with on Wednesday.

And the one on Wednesday was absolutely monstrous. I don’t care that it didn’t count. It’s one of the best displays of athleticism you’ll ever see on a court.

You know who knows that? D’Angelo Russell.

Edwards’ teammate was completely in awe of what he’d just done after watching it in real-time. His reaction says it all. Partly because of how incredible it was, but also partly because why in the world would the officials call this a charge?

It’s pretty perfect.

It completely matches Russell’s reaction to a dunk Blake Griffin did at a basketball camp he attended years ago. Y’all know the one. “He didn’t even stretch, though.”

Here the two are side by side. Just hilarious.

Yeah, I’m sorry. But I’m going to need the NBA to retroactively award Anthony Edwards two points for this. Because there’s no way this should’ve been an offensive foul. It’s that good.

Hopefully, the next dunk from Edwards is even more ferocious.

Watch our sneaker unboxing series, Special Delivery

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Edwards Reveals Why He Shoved Jimmy Butler: “I Just Don’t Like When People Yank The Ball Out Of My Hands. It’s Not That Serious. The Ball Gonna Get To The Ref.”

Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler starred in a curious moment during the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-101 on Wednesday night. After getting whistled for traveling, Edwards kept the ball in his arms. Butler snatched it and the sophomore shooting guard shoved the Heat's player. Jimmy didn't like that and stared down at...
NBA
digg.com

This Anthony Edwards Dunk Is Extremely Awesome And Extremely Illegal

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards crashed down on Gabe Vincent in the most epic dunk of the season, but it was too good to be counted. On Wednesday, the three white men who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man as he was jogging down a Georgia road on February 23, 2020, were found guilty of felony murder.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Anthony Edwards’ Unreal Dunk On Gabe Vincent

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a bumpy start to the season, but with each passing game, the team is stabilizing. Following their sensational victory against the Miami Heat, the Timberwolves are now 9-9 and hold the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Additionally, this victory marked their fifth consecutive victory. Things...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Blake Griffin
fadeawayworld.net

D'Angelo Russell Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris After 76ers-Timberwolves Game: “They Had Guys That Sat Out And Thought It Was Sweet To Come Back And Play Against Us. It Ain’t Sweet.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' return to the court on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers' duo came back after several days sidelined, but the T-Wolves got the W in a 2OT thriller. The Sixers had the last shot of the game, but Anthony Edwards blocked Joel...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Anthony Edwards had priceless reaction to his poster dunk getting waved off

Anthony Edwards thinks that the referee who called back his poster dunk on Wednesday failed the vibe check. The Minnesota Timberwolves phenom absolutely annihilated Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent with a Kodak-esque slam in the fourth quarter of the two teams’ meeting (video here). The dunk went viral, but unfortunately for Edwards, it did not actually count — it was waved off as an offensive foul.
NBA
WDIO-TV

Edwards closes out Timberwolves' 107-97 win against Kings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 107-97 win against the Sacramento Kings. Patrick Beverley added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which lost eight of its previous...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Ballislife Com#Ballislife#Usab
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves Roundup: Garnett on Minnesota, Edwards on MVP

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ past and future both spoke in the media this week, and they each had some notable comments. Kevin Garnett talked with Bleacher Report and discussed his tenure in Minnesota, including why he should have left sooner. Also, NBA.com wrote a feature story Anthony Edwards and his future goals, including winning the Most Valuable Player award.
NBA
zonecoverage.com

D'Angelo Russell Is Evolving As A Leader

People have a way of adapting to their environments. For those environments that we are most comfortable with, the adaptation happens instantaneously. It’s as if we reach into our subconscious toward a wardrobe deep within our psyche. In this wardrobe of the imagination lies a menagerie of hats. We all...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketball-addict.com

TWolves guard D’Angelo Russell shakes Duncan Robinson out of his shoes

Minnesota TWolves star point guard D’Angelo Russell has always shown flashes of being a great ball handler. That was on full display Wednesday night as he crossed up Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson before hitting the layup. D-Lo goes to work 😳 Watch on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEEIkG pic.twitter.com/vehP8FmN1G — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2021 Just […] The post TWolves guard D’Angelo Russell shakes Duncan Robinson out of his shoes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FOX59

Towns, Edwards push Timberwolves to 100-98 win over Pacers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. The Timberwolves trailed by 12 early in the third before Towns willed them back into the game. After checking […]
NBA
Grand Forks Herald

Quarterbacking the Timberwolves’ improved defense is … D’Angelo Russell?

It was a signature move of sorts for Patrick Beverley early this season. As the Minnesota Timberwolves set their half-court defense, the veteran guard would make a chirping motion with both hands. The message behind the hand signal was clear: communicate defensively. Talking on the defensive end is everything. NBA...
NBA
MinnPost

D’Angelo Russell might be the feel-good story of the Wolves season so far

Within the dog-pound fraternity of the Minnesota Timberwolves 2021-22 roster, the disposition of D’Angelo Russell is a noticeably feline outlier. The other stars that comprise the Wolves’ Big 3, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, are naturally gregarious, effusive to the cusp of sloppiness, expressing their sentiments. Most of the rest of the crew — culture-creator Patrick Beverley, dervishes Jarred Vanderbilt and Josh Okogie, sharpshooter Malik Beasley, rookie Leandro Bolmaro — find their natural rhythm in a barking, cavorting environment.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy