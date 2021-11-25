ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dancers, artists, musicians and Ja: Masters of the performing arts

By Drew Hill
dailymemphian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artists compared Ja Morant’s game to jazz...

dailymemphian.com

Brainerd Dispatch

Performing Arts - Nov. 17

The Legacy Chorale of Greater Minnesota will perform “Requiem, Op. 48” by Gabriel Faure at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the free event at the Gichi-Ziibi Center for the Art at Brainerd High School. Fauré composed his “Requiem” in D minor, Op. 48, between 1887 and 1890. The choral-orchestral...
BRAINERD, MN
Capital Journal

Performer, Fine Arts Student of the Week

T.F. Riggs High School sophomore Jocelyn Goodlander is this week’s Performer and Fine Arts Student of the Week after receiving a nomination from Vocal Director Rodd Bauck. “Jocelyn is a quiet, hard-working choral student,” he said. “She always tries her best, and she has the full interest of the group in mind at all times. She is a member of our team, and she does her part to the fullest. She listens intently, she pays attention, and is always trying to better herself to benefit the ensemble. She is always wanting to learn, and she is able to put what she learns into practice on a daily basis. She improves every day.”
EDUCATION
7x7.com

Creative Made-in-the-Bay Gifts for Artists, Musicians + Culture Vultures

This story is brought to you by Cruise, an all-electric self-driving car service based in San Francisco. Think the creative type in your life is a tricky giftee? Nah!. We've got gifts that are sure to satisfy every arts and culture lover, from design-your-own guitars to wood carving club and California-inspired watercolors. Inspire them this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Metro active

Hairspray at Center for the Performing Arts

What’s it like to be a girl in 1960s Baltimore with big hair and even bigger dreams? Well, with John Waters’s 1988 classic Hairspray—which has since become a hit on Broadway and in London’s West End—audiences can join in 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad’s dreams, all while she attempts to change the world. The musical provides audiences the chance to twist and shout, indulge in popular tunes and learn some great lessons about friendship, popularity and self discovery. The all-new touring production is great for the whole family and will help bring a new generation back to the theater.
SAN JOSE, CA
Ja Morant
Ja Morant
The Derry News

Local dancers to perform 'Nutcracker'

Local dancers take the stage this holiday season, bringing a traditional classic to life amidst nutcrackers, queens, dancing mice, soldiers and fairies. The New England Dance Ensemble presents its annual performances Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. at the Windham High School auditorium on London Bridge Road.
DERRY, NH
bgindependentmedia.org

‘Alight’ marks BGSU dancers return to live performance

Kayleigh Hahn is back where she wants to be – on stage dancing in front of a live audience. Kayleigh is one of two dozen dancers performing in “Alight: Fall Dance Concert” presented by the BGSU Department of Theatre and Film, tonight (Nov. 19) and Saturday (Nov. 20) at 8 p.m. at the Donnell Theatre in the Wolfe Center of the Art. Tickets are available for purchase online from the BGSU Arts Box Office or by calling 419-372-8171. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations are asked to call 419-372-8495 prior to the show.
THEATER & DANCE
westernherald.com

Säje named WMU’s 2021 Jazz Master Artist

Grammy-nominated vocal supergroup säje was named Western Michigan University’s 2021 Jazz Master Artist as a part of the annual Jazz Master Series, allowing the group to host a residency from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. Säje, pronounced like the color beige, is composed mainly of four female vocalists. The group...
MUSIC
tkmagazine.com

Bill Engvall to perform at Topeka Performing Arts Center

Bill Engvall has announced that he is saying goodbye to stand-up, launching the farewell tour “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time”. He will perform his stand-up routine one last time at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on February 11th. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 24 at 10AM. Tickets can...
TOPEKA, KS
WREG

Memphis students to perform in Master P tour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young group of Memphis performers is getting their chance to shine alongside a multi-platinum recording artist. Thirty-five of the youngest and best drummers in the city of Memphis will hit the stage with Master P as part of his No Limit Reunion Tour. Thanks to a referral, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative […]
MEMPHIS, TN
kpq.com

Numerica Performing Arts Center to Feature Hypnosis Performance

Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? and master hypnotist, Asad Mecci, will be performing at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on March 3. Tickets for ‘ HYPROV: Improv under Hypnosis’ go on sale December 2 for the general public. “Colin Mochrie has a different style of improv show...
THEATER & DANCE
The Shawnee News-Star

SPS Spirit Wolf Troupe of Native American Dancers performs for students

Members of the Shawnee Public Schools Spirit Wolf Troupe of Native American Dancers performed at various school sites in Shawnee Friday, Nov. 19. One of the performances was held at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center. Among those who performed were high school student Landon Primeaux and Shawnee Middle School student Aiden Whiteshirt. This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: SPS Spirit Wolf Troupe of Native American Dancers performs for students
SHAWNEE, OK
Shropshire Star

Musicians inspiring next generation of artists

Music students at a college say they have been given extra incentives to pursue their career dreams after an inspirational visit from a team of professional musicians. Resonance, a specialist music higher education institute in Brierley Hill in the West Midlands, visited Telford College to give students a glimpse into the kind of future they could have in the industry.
EDUCATION
Entertainment
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Art Lounge: A venue meant for artists and non-artists

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - In the heart of Downtown Menomonee Falls, there’s a venue meant for artists and non-artists to enjoy art, wine, and food. Sounds good to me! Brian is at Art Lounge learning more about this unique guest experience.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
towntopics.com

“Master Class Artists” Exhibit at Arts Council

“DNNERWARE”: This work by R. Piccione is part of “Master Class Artists,” on view in the Lower Gallery at the Arts Council of Princeton December 4 through January 29. An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, December 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. The Arts Council of Princeton will...
PRINCETON, NJ
dailymemphian.com

Social Club: Memphians share ‘says who’ responses; ‘Walking in Memphis’ gets remake

The Millenium Tour pays tribute to Young Dolph, Memphians react to Ja Morant’s Nike commercial and ‘Walking in Memphis, gets a remake. Jasmine McCraven considers herself to be a music enthusiast and believes that she makes the best playlists ever. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State, but couldn’t wait to move back home to Memphis for the best food and culture in Tennessee.
MEMPHIS, TN
WHIZ

Art COZ Names Its Featured Artist and Musician of the Month

The artist and musician of the month of December is both Matthew Fox and Kadie Meadows featured by Artist Colony of Zanesville. Fox has been a stain glass artist for three years and said he’s always been interested in old historic churches and looking at the pictorial stain glass windows that are in those structures.
ZANESVILLE, OH

