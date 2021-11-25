Dancers, artists, musicians and Ja: Masters of the performing arts

T.F. Riggs High School sophomore Jocelyn Goodlander is this week’s Performer and Fine Arts Student of the Week after receiving a nomination from Vocal Director Rodd Bauck. “Jocelyn is a quiet, hard-working choral student,” he said. “She always tries her best, and she has the full interest of the group in mind at all times. She is a member of our team, and she does her part to the fullest. She listens intently, she pays attention, and is always trying to better herself to benefit the ensemble. She is always wanting to learn, and she is able to put what she learns into practice on a daily basis. She improves every day.”

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO