A few thoughts from around the league as the NHL hits the one-quarter mark... It’s become accepted practice in hockey analysis to look at American Thanksgiving -- at roughly the quarter mark of each team’s 82-game schedule -- as an important checkpoint. The numbers tell us that 77 per cent of teams in a playoff position as of that date tend to make the post-season, meaning that teams on the outside looking in right now are likely starting to feel the landscape of their season take shape. It’ll be an uphill climb for them to get in, and that’s going to be their day-to-day from now on.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO