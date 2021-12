The Seahawks host the NFC West-leading Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Lumen Field, a game between a pair of hungry teams looking to bounce back from a loss. At 3-6, the Seahawks know every game from here on out is big if they're going to get back in the playoff hunt, while the Cardinals have lost 2 of 3 since starting the season 7-0. To learn more about this week's opponent, we reached out to AZCardinals.com senior writer Darren Urban with five questions about the Cardinals:

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO