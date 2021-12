REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR. Trek Development hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):. The documents will be available no later than November 30, 2021 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 4:00 PM on December 16, 2021. The scope of this development includes construction of approximately 120 new units of multi-family housing in elevator served apartment buildings and townhomes. Each General Contractor will be selected based on its expertise, experience, M/W/DBE participation, Section 3 Compliance, and capacity to bond at least $35 million. Trek Development will only be accepting electronic submissions. Parties or individuals interested in responding may download the RFQ from our website https://www.trekdevelopment.com/blog.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO