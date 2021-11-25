ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Trendz Hair Designz – Great Stylists Ready For you!

basinlife.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrendz is one of the top hair and nail salons in town! Come get...

www.basinlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Extra

#FriedaBeMe! Miriam Haart Shows Us John Frieda Hair Care Products to Look and Feel Great this Holiday Season

John Frieda Hair Care’s #FriedaBeMe campaign is encouraging everyone to embrace their true, authentic selves!. “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with reality star and entrepreneur Miriam Haart, who explained, “Frieda Be Me” is about reminding ourselves that even during the holiday season, “we deserve to celebrate who we are and what we stand for.”
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

A Pro Stylist Creates a Chic Up-Do for Curly Hair

Calling all curly-hair gals! If you want to wow at the next wedding you're invited to, we have the perfect look for you. Watch this video to see TRESemmé stylist Marco Peña in action creating a chic up-do that says polished and glamorous without being over the top. (No one wants to upstage the bride, after all.) To master the look like a pro, start with these stylist-approved must-haves:
HAIR CARE
mensjournal.com

Help Keep the Hair you Have at a Discount With This Keeps Black Friday Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Growing older is never fun, no matter who...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stylists#Nail Salons#Trendz#Designz#Dutch Bros Coffee#The Chicken Shack
WGNO

Best spa gift sets for that person who loves to pamper themselves

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which spa gift set is best? If you’re looking for a gift that’s both luxurious and practical, consider a spa gift set. Often sold in the form of a basket, these gifts come with an assortment of relaxing or decadent items in a decorative package.  Whether […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
modernsalon.com

Star Senior Stylist: Peggy Schremp

Every salon needs one—a senior stylist who defies retirement and continues to love their craft and clients, some of which they have served since grammar school. A senior stylist in your salon is a badge of honor, considering the physical demands on a hairdresser’s arms, legs, feet, and spirit. Going forward, more and more salon professionals over seventy will refuse to go quietly. Seniors are an encyclopedia of knowledge whose wisdom is to be cherished and respected. If your salon doesn’t have one, go out and find or steal one. I am applauding and whistling, writing this last sentence.
HAIR CARE
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

19 Genius White Elephant Gifts on Amazon That Will Make You Cry From Laughing

If you've just been invited to a white elephant party and don't know where to even begin finding that clever but hilarious gift, we've got you covered. Whether it's a find that's unconventional yet useful or something that will make them cry from laughing so much, Amazon has a ton of options that are too good to be true. We rounded up the coolest gifts that will truly make a lasting impression. Keep reading to shop these interesting finds.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
MLB
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
SPY

We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
SHOPPING
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
The Penny Hoarder

9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy