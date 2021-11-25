Trendz Hair Designz – Great Stylists Ready For you!

Every salon needs one—a senior stylist who defies retirement and continues to love their craft and clients, some of which they have served since grammar school. A senior stylist in your salon is a badge of honor, considering the physical demands on a hairdresser’s arms, legs, feet, and spirit. Going forward, more and more salon professionals over seventy will refuse to go quietly. Seniors are an encyclopedia of knowledge whose wisdom is to be cherished and respected. If your salon doesn’t have one, go out and find or steal one. I am applauding and whistling, writing this last sentence.
Comments / 0