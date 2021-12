USMV provides exposure to stocks that have historically presented lower volatility relative to the market. The iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) provides exposure to stocks that are expected to have lower volatility relative to the broader market. The idea here is likely compelling to risk-averse investors or those seeking to take a defensive approach to equities. There is also some favorable academic research that shows the minimum-volatility factor has historically outperformed the S&P 500 Index over long periods. That said, we highlight what has been a disappointing recent performance with USMV not only significantly lagging broad-market indexes but also failing to provide meaningful downside protection during periods of extreme volatility. Our data shows that the fund has missed the mark on its intended purpose, which highlights the value of more complete diversification in other strategies.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO