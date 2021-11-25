ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Football - the most popular sport in the world

Football is definitively the most popular sports discipline in the world. Such an answer would give not only fans or random people on the street, but also it is shown by the official stats. But what makes football so special? Let's have a look, why football is the most popular sport...

thespun.com

College Football World Reacts To New Bowl Game News

This afternoon, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that the NCAA has opted to add a 42nd bowl game on the fly to accommodate all bowl-eligible teams. The unnamed bowl will be played in Texas and feature two Group of Five teams. Now, all 84 bowl eligible teams can participate in a postseason game.
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
The Independent

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
charlottestar.com

Playing with 'purpose,' Warriors set to face Clippers

The Golden State Warriors embark on their toughest two-game sequence of the season to date when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers for an afternoon affair Sunday. Winners of six in a row and owners of the best record in the NBA at 17-2, the Warriors had just seven of their first 19 games on theroad. Of the seven opponents, only two -- the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets -- currently are over .500.
charlottestar.com

Hornets look to bounce back in clash with Bulls

That sounds like as good a rationale as any to the Charlotte Hornets, who had won eight of nine before falling in overtime at cellar-dwelling Houston on Saturday night in the opener of a four-game road trip. Charlotte is eager to rebound on Monday as it visitsthe Chicago Bulls, losers...
charlottestar.com

Suddenly hot Rockets, slumping Thunder to meet in first of two

The Houston Rockets have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Rockets, who possess an NBA-worst 3-16 record, will look to increase their modest winning streak to three when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in the first of a home-and-home set between the teams.
charlottestar.com

Gloucestershire appoints Dale Benkenstein as head coach

London [UK], December 1 (ANI): Gloucestershire Cricket has confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as the club's new head coach. The 47-year-old South African, who has previously coached internationally with the Proteas, joins The Shire on a three-year deal that will see him lead the club's coaching department until at least the end of the 2024 season.
charlottestar.com

World Athletics awards Anju Bobby George as Woman of the Year

Lausanne [Switzerland], December 2 (ANI): World Athletics has awarded sprinter Anju Bobby George as 'Woman of the Year' after her efforts in advancing the sport in India as well as inspiring more women to follow in her footsteps made her more than a worthy recipient of this year's award. George,...
