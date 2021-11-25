ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now? – The Denver Post

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 7 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The killing was captured on video and shared around the world: Ahmaud Arbery running toward and then around an idling pickup truck before its driver blasted him...

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse raises questions about white privilege

Recently, two highly publicized trials came to a close. One involved three white men found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was attacked and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Ga. The other case centred around a white 18-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse shot three people during an anti-racism protest. Jurors acquitted him of all charges. In case you missed the details of this highly polarizing case: Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. The protests were in response to the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob...
Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
High school students abducted and killed their teacher over grades then tried to conceal the body covering it with a tarp

Beside the parents, teachers have the most important role in the educational process of the children and their development especially in their teenage years. And just like the parents, teachers face difficulties in that process and end up having arguments with the children over their behavior, grades and many other stuff.
Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case

Opening statements began on Monday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019.  “You will learn that Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia is the executioner,” said Samantha Paixao, Deputy District Attorney, Riverside County, addressing the jury in court.  Victims The post ‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case appeared first on KESQ.
A woman sued Walmart after she stepped on a nail and needed her leg amputated. A jury awarded her $10 million.

April Jones said she was walking by some pallets inside a South Carolina Walmart in 2015 when she felt a sharp pain in her foot. Jones found a rusty nail had pierced her shoe and gotten lodged in her foot, according to a lawsuit she filed in 2017. She went to the hospital to have the wound treated, but an infection followed, according to the suit. Court records do not specify what type of infection afflicted Jones.
An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
Baltimore Police Find Family Of Young Boy Walking In Street Early Saturday

UPDATE: Baltimore Police said they have located the child’s family and that the family is communicating with Child Protective Services. Update: Please cancel the lookout for the little guy’s family. They have been located and are communicating with Child Protective Services — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 29, 2021 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a young boy walking in the street alone early Saturday morning. The boy is about 3 to 4 years old. He didn’t know his name or address when officers found him about 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue after responding to a call about child neglect. The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for an evaluation but appears to be in good condition. The Department of Social Services is trying to find the boy’s guardian or parents. If you know the boy’s identity, call 410-396-2433.  
Sheriff: Dad of Michigan school shooting suspect bought gun

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding eight other people, including one teacher, authorities said. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said late Tuesday that investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the shooting at...
