Boeing Secures Second Australian P-8 Maintenance Contract

Aviation Week
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing Defense Australia has inked a A$60 million ($43 million) agreement with the Australian government to provide heavy maintenance and upgrades for the Royal Australian Air...

aviationweek.com

worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

UK Sells Sentinel Fleet To U.S. Consortium

LONDON—The UK Defense Ministry has sold the retired fleet of Raytheon Sentinel radar-reconnaissance aircraft fleet to a U.S. consortium that plans to restore at least one of the aircraft to airworthy condition. A consortium of Bombardier, Raytheon and Springfield Air—the latter described on its... Subscription Required. UK Sells Sentinel Fleet...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

USAF Kicks Off Development Of Future Simulator Environment

ORLANDO, Florida—The U.S. Air Force is starting the process to develop a future, all-inclusive simulator training environment, while still in the early stages of its effort to connect independent training and rehearsal systems. The service’s ongoing effort to connect its simulators is the Simulator... Subscription Required. USAF Kicks Off Development...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Report: China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

China’s aviation regulator cleared the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes, a news outlet reported.Chinese pilots will need to complete new training before commercial flights can begin, China Aviation Daily said, citing the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Phone calls to the regulator weren’t answered.The report displayed a copy of the CAAC's airworthiness directive. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wsau.com

Canada excludes Boeing from C$19 billion fighter jet contract, gives no reason

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada has formally excluded Boeing Co from a multi-billion-dollar contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, the federal government said on Wednesday, but did not give a direct explanation. The move means that only Lockheed Martin Corp and Sweden’s Saab AB are left in the race. Ottawa...
POLITICS
Aviation Week

787 Production Slows As Boeing Struggles To Satisfy FAA

Boeing’s return to laborious airframe-by-airframe checks in lieu of noninvasive inspections to identify some 787 quality issues reflects lingering disagreement with the FAA over how to flag production quality problems, and it signals that the company remains far from its goal of stable production... 787 Production Slows As Boeing Struggles...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

SNC-Lavalin To Support Zero-Emissions Regional

Montreal-based engineering and project management company SNC-Lavalin is to provide business and technical support to UK startup Electric Aviation Group (EAG) as it works to develop a zero-emissions 90-seat regional airliner for entry into service in 2030. SNC-Lavalin company Atkins will provide EAG... Subscription Required. SNC-Lavalin To Support Zero-Emissions Regional...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Honeywell Starts Testing Upgraded T55 For CH-47

Honeywell has started ground tests on a 6,000-shp version of the T55 engine, seeking to offer the U.S. Army a 23% thrust upgrade for the Boeing CH-47F Chinook fleet. The T55-GA-714C upgrade is Honeywell’s answer to a move by GE Aviation to offer the more powerful T408 turboshaft engine as a future...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Canadian Government Disqualifies Boeing Bid For Fighter Deal

The Canadian government has confirmed that Boeing has been disqualified from the competition to replace the CF-18 fleet with up to 88 new fighters. The decision announced on Dec. 1 by the Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) agency leaves the Lockheed Martin F-35A Block 4 and Saab Gripen E...
AMERICAS
Aviation Week

U.S. Navy Keeps F/A-18 Readiness High Through Maintainer Overhaul

The U.S. Navy’s Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet and Boeing E/A-18 Growler readiness rates are continuing to climb more than two years after it met a deadline to reach 80% mission capability, with service leaders saying changes to the maintenance community have helped the rates improve. In 2018, then... Subscription Required.
MILITARY
Aviation Week

ITA Firms Up Order For 28 Airbus Aircraft

ITA Airways has firmed up an order for 28 Airbus aircraft, made up of seven A220s, 11 A320neos and 10 A330neos, confirming an MOU it signed with the manufacturer in September. Additionally, the airline plans to lease A350 aircraft to complete the modernization of its fleet. ITA, the successor to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Breeze Airways Aims For A220 Flights By 2022 Second Quarter

LONDON—U.S. newcomer Breeze Airways is hoping to launch Airbus A220-300 flights in the first or second quarter with five initial aircraft and is pushing Airbus for longer-range capability to serve destinations in Latin America. Serial entrepreneur David Neeleman launched Breeze in May 2021... Subscription Required. Breeze Airways Aims For A220...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Oneworld Alliance To Buy 350M Gallons Of SAF For SFO Operations

Oneworld alliance members plan to purchase more than 350 million gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from renewable fuels company Aemetis for their operations at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Once finalized, the agreements will cover the delivery of SAF over a seven-year... Subscription Required. Oneworld Alliance To Buy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Russian Aircraft Industry Reshuffles Top Management

MOSCOW—Russian government-owned industrial giant Rostec Corporation has reshuffled top management in its aviation subsidiary companies. “The reshuffle is aimed to ramp up efforts in the priority areas,” the Rostec statement says, likely referring to the development of its commercial programs. Ravil... Subscription Required. Russian Aircraft Industry Reshuffles Top Management is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Helicopter Lessor LCI Acquires Nova Capital Aviation

Helicopter lessor LCI has taken over competitor Nova Capital Aviation (Ireland), expanding its portfolio in the twin-engine rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft market. The addition of Nova Capital Aviation (Ireland), announced Dec. 1, will expand LCI’s leasing platform to over 140 twin-engine... Subscription Required. Helicopter Lessor LCI Acquires Nova Capital Aviation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Pre-Owned BizJet Market Projected to Remain Brisk, Jetcraft Says

The pre-owned business jet market is expected to continue to experience brisk growth rates, reaching 2,647 transactions valued at $12.4 billion per year by 2025, primarily driven by growth in the large jet segment, according to a Jetcraft market forecast. Overall, the forecast predicts 12,261 total... Subscription Required. Pre-Owned BizJet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Pratt & Whitney Targets A320neo Boost With GTF Advantage Engine

Almost six years after the first PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) entered service, Pratt & Whitney has announced a performance improvement package targeted at higher thrust and lower fuel burn without impacting durability. Dubbed the GTF Advantage, the engine will be rated up to 34,000 lb. thrust... Pratt & Whitney Targets...
ECONOMY

