DBTB Podcast | Episode 3: Consistently Inconsistent

Buffalo Sabres goals: Thompson (9), Eakin (3), Okposo (6), Thompson (10) Montreal Canadiens goals: Anderson (5) If there’s one player that Sabres fan should be thoroughly impressed with this season, it’s Tage Thompson. Thompson seems to really be coming into his own, and has improved many different parts of his game, including puck possession and shooting. He’s always had a great shot but has struggled to hit the net at times in previous years. Can’t say the same for this season. At this point through 20 games, Thompson has 10 goals, easily beating his previous high of 8 goals last season through 38 games. With Jack Eichel and other former top Sabres players gone, Tage Thompson has the chance to be the highlight of this Buffalo offense. And to this point, he isn’t squandering his opportunity.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO