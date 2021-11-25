ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Mexico prepared to escalate auto content dispute with U.S, minister says

By Sharay Angulo
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z42DR_0d6rGLiR00
Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier gestures during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico, on January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dave Graham

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday she was working with the auto sector and the Canadian government to determine when to call for an arbitration panel to resolve a dispute with the United States over auto content rules.

Mexico in August requested that the U.S. government initiate formal consultations on the dispute over the rules, which were agreed to in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

But Clouthier said Washington has not budged in its stance.

"The U.S. government has a wrong interpretation, in our view and Canada's view," Clouthier told lawmakers in Mexico's Congress.

"We are about to start the next stage ... We're working with the auto sector and Canada to determine the right moment to start the panel."

Using the panel would escalate the tussle over automotive content rules, which were at the heart of former U.S. President Donald Trump's drive to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with what became USMCA.

Mexico favors a more flexible interpretation of the auto industry regulations than the United States, which sought an overhaul of NAFTA in order to protect U.S. manufacturing jobs.

U.S. trade unions argue that jobs have migrated to lower-cost Mexican plants since NAFTA first took effect in 1994.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s commercial tree-planting program, known as ‘Sembrando Vida.’ While the joint plan announced Wednesday adopted a similar nameplate, ‘Sembrando Oportunidades,’ or ‘Planting Opportunities,’ it did not contain any specific funding commitments, nor any U.S. support for the Mexican forestry program. Under the plan announced Wednesday, both countries will work through their own...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Canada says talks with U.S. over pipeline dispute should start soon

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Formal talks between Canada and the United States over a disputed Michigan pipeline should start soon, Ottawa said on Wednesday, the latest development in an affair souring bilateral relations. Last month Canada invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to trigger negotiations over Enbridge...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. still seeking agreement from Mexico on return of asylum seekers

MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration and Mexico have not yet agreed to restart a Trump-era program obliging asylum seekers to await U.S. court hearingsin Mexico,because certain conditions must first be met, two Mexican officials said on Wednesday. News outlet Axios reported earlier that returns under the...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

U.S. Gun Makers Say Mexico's Lawsuit Represents 'Clash of National Values'

BOSTON (Reuters) -Gun makers including Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Co on Monday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit by the Mexican government accusing them of facilitating the trafficking of weapons to drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The gun manufacturers in a brief https://tmsnrt.rs/3FE0DaS...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox-Autos, energy and migration on U.S., Canada, Mexico joint agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet for talks in Washington on Thursday for the first summit between leaders of the three countries in more than five years. Economic cooperation, climate change, immigration and the coronavirus...
INDUSTRY
wtaq.com

In Mexico’s auto heartland, workers struggle as chip shortage bites

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (Reuters) – A global semiconductor shortage is hitting Mexico’s auto workers hard as employers slash output, reduce shift work and cut jobs due to supply-chain breakdowns. The pain is acute in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes and its namesake capital, one of the country’s top automotive centers,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WNMT AM 650

U.S. held talks with retailers for economic opportunities in Central America

(Reuters) – The United States held talks with the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) to discuss how U.S. apparel brands and retailers can support economic opportunities in Central America, the office of the U.S. trade representative said on Wednesday. The talks were specifically focused on El Salvador, Guatemala, and...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. threatens escalation with Iran at IAEA next month

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The United States threatened on Thursday to confront Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency next month if it does not cooperate more with the watchdog - an escalation that could undermine talks on reviving a 2015 big-power deal with Iran. Tehran is locked in...
U.S. POLITICS
Foreign Policy

U.S. Envoy Warns Ethiopia Conflict Could Spiral Amid Military Escalation

The U.S. State Department has doubled down on urgent requests for U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia as the Biden administration’s top envoy to the region warned that military developments could outpace diplomatic efforts to resolve the country’s conflict. Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Horn of...
WORLD
hot96.com

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) – Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#U S#Canadian#Usmca#Mexican
BBC

Why Mexico is not prepared for the migrant caravan

A single issue has dominated the US-Mexico relationship in recent years: immigration. For President Donald Trump, it was almost the only lens through which the White House considered its relationship with its neighbour to the south. Now, under President Joe Biden, migration remains the priority as record numbers make the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Mexico City
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy