Click here to read the full article. Balenciaga is launching its lineup for the coming fall with an accompanying video. The design house will debut its fall 2022 collection, called “The Lost Tape/The Show That Never Happened,” with a video of the same name. The launch will take place on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. CET, alongside a look book of the collection.More from WWDFront row at Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2021 News of the video’s release comes after the Paris-based Spanish fashion house staged an event in Shanghai, after Chinese clients were unable to travel to...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO