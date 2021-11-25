ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Software AG considers putting itself up for sale-Bloomberg

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 6 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Software AG is exploring strategic options including a...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Trading platform raises $20 million to bring crypto investing to mobile users

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global trading platform Structure, which aims to facilitate crypto-based lending and investing for mobile phone users, said on Wednesday it has raised $20 million in capital from investors and from a private sale of its digital currency $STXR. Structure will offer decentralized finance, or “DeFi” –...
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Yellen: bank access for cannabis firms would aid U.S. tax collections

(Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she agreed that allowing state-legal cash-only cannabis businesses to access the U.S. banking system would allow the Internal Revenue Service to improve collection of taxes. Representative Ed Perlmutter of Colorado asked Yellen during a U.S. House Financial Services Committee...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Ag#Business Software#Software Developer#Frankfurt#Reuters#Bloomberg News#German
104.1 WIKY

U.S. is delaying UK trade deal – FT

(Reuters) – The United States is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of Washington’s concerns about London’s threats to change post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
104.1 WIKY

India’s Swiggy to invest $700 million in grocery delivery service Instamart

BENGALURU (Reuters) – SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery startup Swiggy said on Thursday it would invest $700 million in its grocery delivery service Instamart, to strengthen its footing in a highly competitive domestic market. First launched in the Indian cities of Bengaluru and Gurugram last year, Instamart is set to reach...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

KKR taps Temasek exec to head Asia-Pacific equity investment strategy

(Reuters) – KKR & Co Inc on Thursday appointed Mukul Chawla, a managing director at Singapore state investor Temasek, to lead the U.S. private equity firm’s investment strategy into emerging, high-growth companies in the Asia-Pacific. In his newly created role as head of Growth Equity in Asia Pacific, Chawla will...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Cloud security firm Panther Labs raises fresh funds at $1.4 billion valuation

(Reuters) – Panther Labs raised $120 million in fresh capital as part of an early-stage financing round led by investment manager Coatue, valuing the cloud-based security analytics platform at $1.4 billion. The Series B funding includes investments from ICONIQ Growth, Snowflake Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, S28 Capital and Innovation Endeavors,...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Earlier Spending, Out-of-Stocks Curb Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday ain’t what it used to be. The earlier-than-usual spending this holiday season has taken its toll on the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday generated $10.7 billion in e-commerce revenue for U.S. retailers, down 1.4 percent from last year’s $10.8 billion total—a dip of approximately $100 million. Salesforce had a more positive calculation, with Cyber Monday sales coming in at 3 percent growth to $11.3 billion compared to 2020. The results came in after Black Friday already showed tepid sales. Adobe said the day’s sales dipped nearly $100 million from $9 billion to $8.9 billion,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lundin Energy exploring potential $10B sale - Bloomberg

Lundin Energy (OTCPK:LNDNF) is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale that could rank as one of the largest European oil and gas deals in years, Bloomberg reports. Lundin shares have climbed nearly 50% YTD in Stockholm, giving the company a market cap of ~93B kronor ($10.2B). An investment vehicle...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Orange County Business Journal

Thoma Bravo Explores Sale of Kofax: Bloomberg

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is exploring a sale of automation software provider Kofax in Irvine, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Thoma Bravo is working with an adviser to solicit potential interest in the company, which could fetch about $3 billion including debt, the people said. No final decisions have been made and Thoma Bravo could opt to keep Kofax, Bloomberg said.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy