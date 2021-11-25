Instagram chief to testify in US Congress on harm to youth from platform

WASHINGTON DC – The attorneys general of several states in the United States announced on Thursday the opening of a joint investigation to determine if Meta, the parent company of Instagram, promoted the application in children knowing that it could have harmful effects on the health of minors. The social media giant faces one of its most serious reputation crises since a whistleblower leaked thousands of internal documents according to which company executives were aware of the harmful potential of its sites, sparking a renewed push in the United States for the regulation of the social network. “Facebook, now Meta, has failed to protect young people on its platforms and instead chose to ignore or, in some cases, redouble manipulations that pose a real threat to physical and mental health: exploiting children for the sake of make a profit, “Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement. The investigation aims to “scrupulously examine how this company interacts with young users, identify any illegal practices and put an end to abuses,” he said. The group of attorneys general includes New York, Colorado, Kentucky, California, Florida, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. It aims to reveal, among other things, Meta’s techniques to increase the frequency and duration of youth user participation and the resulting harm, California At torney General Rob Bonta said. A new movement of young people The initiative follows “reports that reveal that an internal investigation of the Meta itself shows that the use of Instagram is associated with an increased risk of damage to the physical and mental health of young people, including depression, eating disorders and even suicide, “emphasizes Bonta’s statement. “These accusations are false and show a profound ignorance of the facts,” Meta responded in a statement. In May, attorneys general from 44 states had sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking him to abandon his project to create a version of Instagram for children under 13. They cited research showing a correlation between social media use and “increased psychological distress and suicidal behavior among young people.” The group abandoned its initiative in September in the face of multiple criticisms. A few weeks later during a hearing dedicated to the impact of Facebook and Instagram on young users, whistleblower Frances Haugen criticized the methods that make teenagers use Instagram in high doses, to the point that they often fall into forms of addiction. Haugen had previously leaked Facebook documents to lawmakers and journalists that put the company in trouble, including allegations that Zuckerberg gave in to state censors in Vietnam and outlining how the platform fuels hatred to keep users hooked. The tech giant changed its name to “Meta” in October, in an attempt to overcome the scandals and focus on its proposal for an Internet future dominated by virtual reality. Haugen told AFP that young people have more reasons than anyone to put pressure on social media companies. “I want to start a youth movement” in that sense, he said, adding that young people who have grown up online should not feel so “powerless” in the face of social media. The 37-year-old Haugen, a mathematician and data specialist, thinks her role would simply be to kick start the youth reaction, imagining it as a university-based movement. “I want … to give young people tools” to be aware of the dangerous effects of social networks, he said. Haugen has been in the limelight for two months for his claims that Facebook prioritizes profits over people’s safety. Connect with the ! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.

