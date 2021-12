The Minnesota Twins have a tough decision to make with talented centerfielder Byron Buxton this offseason after a surprising last-place finish in the American League Central. The oft-injured Buxton has all the talent in the world but has endured an injury-riddled career, having played in over 100 games just once in seven seasons. His maddening inability to stay on the field apparently has some members of the Twins organization already sold on trading him, as the team was reportedly testing the trade waters in regards to their speedy outfielder during last week’s general manager meetings.

