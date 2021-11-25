Collegiate Rocket League Finals Preview & College COD Returns

FARGO, N.D. - Four seniors from the North Dakota State football team have been selected to participate in two of the top college all-star games for NFL prospects. Tight ends Noah Gindorff, a former Crosby-Ironton graduate, and Josh Babicz have been invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Offensive lineman Cordell Volson and wide receiver Christian Watson have been invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of the NFL's Pro Bowl week.
