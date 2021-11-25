ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegiate Rocket League Finals Preview & College COD Returns

975thefanatic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on Checkpoint On Campus Jacob, Erica and...

975thefanatic.com

thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to Urban Meyer’s Notre Dame comments

Almost immediately when news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to be the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, there was one name that football fans immediately thought of. Urban Meyer. It makes a lot of sense on paper, considering how things have not gone smoothly for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
egmnow.com

Rocket League Season 5 is now live

Rocket League‘s fifth season is now available on all platforms, Psyonix has announced. This latest season brings with it the new Aftermath variant of the Starbase Arc arena and a new set of challenges and tournaments to compete it. Additionally, Season 5 of Competitive is now live and the rewards for Season 4 have been delivered, including wheels and crimson and titanium white titles.
VIDEO GAMES
news9.com

Thunder Vs. Rockets Preview With Steve McGehee

The Thunder host the lowly rockets, who have lost 12 straight games, on Wednesday night. OKC is looking to snap a 2 game losing streak with a win against Houston. The Thunder offense looks to turn a page after going 5-5 in their last 10 games.
NBA
WBTW News13

Trinity Collegiate state football championship preview

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – The Trinity Collegiate School Titans are back in a familiar spot. 2 seasons ago, they won the SCISA Class 2A state championship in Columbia. Now they compete in Class 3A and have the same goal in mind, to win it all again. Jared Amell’s team will face the only school that handed […]
DARLINGTON, SC
Macomb Daily

Michigan Collegiate determined to take final football step

Michigan Collegiate’s John Guth was a determined and optimistic football coach in August. “We feel like every year is our year to win a state title,” Guth said as camp opened. “That’s the mindset our coaching staff and players have. Nothing less.”. Then the season began to unfold, and the...
MICHIGAN STATE
975thefanatic.com

CRL Finals & Halo Infinite Rumors

This week on Checkpoint On Campus the gang talks to Cyle Casteel from the no.1 seed UNLV Collegiate Rocket League team, touches on the great work Kettering University is doing, and addresses rumors surrounding a collegiate scene for Halo Infinite!
VIDEO GAMES
Macomb Daily

Dramatic TD lifts Michigan Collegiate to first state football final

Tre Redding changed sides of the field. Michigan Collegiate’s fortunes changed with him. Redding caught a 25-yard pass from Deion Black on fourth down with 41.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter Saturday to lift the Cougars to a 36-29 victory over Michigan Center in a seesaw state Division 6 semifinal football game at Ypsilanti Lincoln.
FOOTBALL
GreenwichTime

College football in Connecticut this weekend: SHU returns to FCS playoffs, UConn hosts finale

Where: Fitton Field; Worcester, Mass. What you need to know: The Northeast Conference champion Pioneers are making their fourth trip to the FCS playoffs under Mark Nofri. They have yet to advance past the first round, with the most recent loss coming last spring to Delaware. Holy Cross is looking to make it 3-0 against Connecticut schools this season after beating UConn and Yale in September.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Rockets final score: Somehow a loss to the league’s worst team as Bulls snap Houston’s 15 game losing streak

I guess...well...hmm...it’s the NBA, after all. And weird losses can happen? The Bulls aren’t actually some juggernaut, and a road date against an NBA team isn’t a gimme. Even when that NBA team is the worst in the league, with one win all season, and not really trying to win when their veterans are getting limited minutes or DNPs.
NBA
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Not Happy With 1 Team’s Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff rankings are almost always met with a fair amount of criticism, no matter what the committee does. But on Wednesday, the latest poll drew out the ire of ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser. The Pardon The Interruption host voiced his displeasure with one particular decision the committee made...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Brainerd Dispatch

College Football: Gindorff invited to Collegiate Bowl

FARGO, N.D. - Four seniors from the North Dakota State football team have been selected to participate in two of the top college all-star games for NFL prospects. Tight ends Noah Gindorff, a former Crosby-Ironton graduate, and Josh Babicz have been invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 29 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Offensive lineman Cordell Volson and wide receiver Christian Watson have been invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of the NFL's Pro Bowl week.
FARGO, ND
reviewjournal.com

Big day, big stage for high school football at Allegiant Stadium

At the crack of dawn Thursday — actually it was straight-up 9 a.m., it just seemed roosters were crowing — a football tumbled end over end toward the end zone of Allegiant Stadium marked “LAS VEGAS.”. Erick Rodriguez, No. 30 on the Yerington Lions, wiped the sleep from his eyes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
At The Hive

Preview: Hornets hit the road again to take on league worst Rockets

What: Charlotte Hornets (13-8) at Houston Rockets (2-16) How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. The Hornets are coming off arguably their best performance of the season. They tied a franchise record with 23 made 3-pointers on their way to a comfortable 18-point victory over a Timberwolves team that came into the game winners of five straight.
NBA
nny360.com

Frontier League volleyball preview: Red Raiders appear to be favorites as circuit returns to normal

WATERTOWN — Longtime Frontier League volleyball coaches Robin Boomhower and Jim Rhodes almost didn’t know what to do with themselves during Thanksgiving Week 2020. Six FL volleyball teams participated in Wednesday’s annual scrimmages at Case Middle School in what’s become a fixture of the preseason calendar. However, the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 pushed back the start of the season and the scrimmages were scrapped.
WATERTOWN, NY
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls game preview

After a decidedly unfun four-game road trip, the Rockets return to Houston hoping to end a 15-game losing streak. They will spend the next week in H-Town during a three-game homestand that begins tonight with the resurgent Chicago Bulls. At 12-6, the Bulls are second in the East after an...
NBA
godisageek.com

Rocket League Sideswipe | Tips to get started

Rocket League Sideswipe from Pysyonix is out now on mobile devices and we’ve been playing this new side-on take on the Rocket League experience. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran of the original Rocket League or coming in fresh, this is going to feel a little bit different from what you’re used to. Therefore we here at God is a Geek have pulled together some Rocket League Sideswipe tips to help you get started in the arena.
VIDEO GAMES
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 11-29-2021

Today’s best of has John’s reaction to the awful Eagles loss to the Giants, as well as an interview with Zach Berman on his takeaways from the game!
NFL

