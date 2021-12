The Boston Celtics haven’t gotten off to the start they would have liked, but ESPN’s NBA experts aren’t too concerned about the squad yet. Through 14 games the Celtics sit at 7-7 — good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference — but they have started to turn things around of late. Boston has won three of its last four games, including a gutsy 98-92 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, and reinforcements could be on the way soon with Jaylen Brown’s return expected within the next few days.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO