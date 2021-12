Queen Elizabeth is back to her royal duties at Windsor Castle after recovering from a recent injury (and she’s even giving us a peek inside). On Wednesday, the official royal family Instagram account shared an image of the 95-year-old monarch conducting an in-person audience at the estate with General Sir Nick Carter. (If you didn’t know, audiences are one-on-one meetings with the queen and are an important part of her daily work.) Per the caption, the audience was held “upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO