Unwrapping seven new Christmas movies

By CNN
 6 days ago
Comedies, romances, family films – Rick Damigella makes our...

CNN

Why Dollar Tree is ditching $1 forever

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar Tree is throwing away those green "Everything's $1" signs at stores, ditching the brand identity it created and stuck to devotedly for 35 years. The chain said last week that it will permanently raise prices by 25% on the majority of its products. Dollar...
BUSINESS
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
#Christmas Movies
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Vulture

A New Cable Channel Wants to Make Christmas Movies ‘Safe’ Again

The holidays are (almost) here — and so is the ever more competitive war for Christmas movie viewers. Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, the reigning champs of the season, are as packed as ever with original holiday films. Over in streaming, Netflix is adding more international flavor to its usual packed slate of Yuletide offerings, while ad-supported players such as IMDb TV, Peacock, Roku Channel, and Tubi have jumped into the space with first-run movies of their own.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Breeze

18 films on Hallmark’s Christmas movie schedule that have famous pop culture faces

Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
MOVIES
CharlotteObserver.com

What to watch Sunday: New Hallmark Christmas movie is ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion

Five More Minutes (6 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This movie inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes” premiered Saturday night, but if you missed it, you have another chance. It’s about a woman’s Christmas wish being answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie (and song), including when it will repeat and how to find the channel.
MOVIES
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Sunday: New Christmas movies include ‘The Waltons Homecoming’

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (8 p.m., TBS / CARTOON NETWORK) - “Harry Potter” superfans compete as Houses of Hogwarts to see which team knows the most about the wizarding world. This features celebrity guests and actors from the films. In the first episode, the Gryffindors face the Hufflepuffs for a guaranteed place in the grand final.
MOVIES
fox4news.com

Holiday TV guide: When and where to catch new and classic Christmas movies, specials

Supply-chain woes are this year's Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network's first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel's Christmas debut. There are options for watching some old favorites, such as 1965′s "A Charlie...
NFL
Essence

Kim Fields On 'The Upshaws,' Her New Christmas Movie, And Why She's Nobody's Auntie

“I am big sis and this is a #NoAuntieZone," says the actress who conceptualized, co-wrote and executive produced her latest film, 'Adventures in Christmasing.'. At this point in her career, Kim Fields doesn’t take on any project she’s not excited about. It’s the reason the actress was leaning away from starring in any more sitcoms. Then The Upshaws came across her desk.
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

New Movies

'GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE' (Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references) When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. 'KING RICHARD' (Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong...
TENNIS
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Game of Thrones star's new Christmas movie

Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon is swapping the skin-flaying for some good old Christmas cheer next month alongside Slumdog Millionaire's Freida Pinto. Set to premiere on Sky Cinema and NOW on Friday, December 10, his musical movie A Christmas Number One puts the former Ramsay Bolton actor in the role of thrash-metalhead Blake Cutter, who's convinced by his niece Nina (News of the World's Helena Zengel) to write a Christmas tune.
MOVIES
fox5atlanta.com

Actress Becca Tobin gets in Christmas spirit for new movie

'Christmas Is You' tells the story of Emma, who reunites with an old boyfriend after leaving her hometown to pursue her music career. Actress Becca Tobin stars in the sweet Christmas story and she joins Good Day to talk about singing in the movie, growing up in Georgia, and more.
MOVIES
Fox News

New original Christmas movies airing on Fox Nation this Thanksgiving

Watching football on Thanksgiving - while an annual tradition for many families - isn't for everyone. If you're among the millions of Americans who'd rather skip the turkey altogether and sleigh-ride straight into Christmas, then change the channel and subscribe right now, because Christmas has come early on Fox Nation!
MOVIES
