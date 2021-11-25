Unwrapping seven new Christmas movies

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar Tree is throwing away those green "Everything's $1" signs at stores, ditching the brand identity it created and stuck to devotedly for 35 years. The chain said last week that it will permanently raise prices by 25% on the majority of its products. Dollar...
New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
“The Brady Bunch” delighted audiences everywhere for years. And now fans can get excited over a new Christmas special. The cast is reuniting as a gift to us all this holiday season. And since the Lifetime Network really knows how to get us excited, the Christmas special will air as a part of the ‘It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Christmas’ bundle.
If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
The holidays are (almost) here — and so is the ever more competitive war for Christmas movie viewers. Hallmark Channel and Lifetime, the reigning champs of the season, are as packed as ever with original holiday films. Over in streaming, Netflix is adding more international flavor to its usual packed slate of Yuletide offerings, while ad-supported players such as IMDb TV, Peacock, Roku Channel, and Tubi have jumped into the space with first-run movies of their own.
Like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, we watch the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movie series every year and at some point find ourselves shouting at the screen saying, “Hey, I know that actor!” Then we scramble to pull up IMDB on our phone, potentially missing a delicious cookie-driven plot point or an awkward encounter with an ex’s sweet golden retriever.
Five More Minutes (6 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - This movie inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes” premiered Saturday night, but if you missed it, you have another chance. It’s about a woman’s Christmas wish being answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie (and song), including when it will repeat and how to find the channel.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (8 p.m., TBS / CARTOON NETWORK) - “Harry Potter” superfans compete as Houses of Hogwarts to see which team knows the most about the wizarding world. This features celebrity guests and actors from the films. In the first episode, the Gryffindors face the Hufflepuffs for a guaranteed place in the grand final.
Supply-chain woes are this year's Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network's first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel's Christmas debut. There are options for watching some old favorites, such as 1965′s "A Charlie...
If you are looking for some great Christmas movies to watch, you may be scanning some of the hundreds of lists of "Top Christmas Movies" for some viewing suggestions. We thought the IMDB list would be a good one to check out. And guess what we found? We found New Jersey talent right near the top.
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you love Hallmark movies? We have a special treat for you. We have the executive producer of a movie coming out next Friday, the day after Thanksgiving called “An Unexpected Christmas.”. Executive Producer Matthew Brady is a graduate of Hand High School in Madison who went...
For many people, moviegoing and the holiday season go together like turkey and stuffing. It’s the time of year when the studios release some of their proudest achievements and most likely blockbuster candidates. This holiday season is no exception. Big releases on tap include Steven Spielberg’s new version of “West...
“I am big sis and this is a #NoAuntieZone," says the actress who conceptualized, co-wrote and executive produced her latest film, 'Adventures in Christmasing.'. At this point in her career, Kim Fields doesn’t take on any project she’s not excited about. It’s the reason the actress was leaning away from starring in any more sitcoms. Then The Upshaws came across her desk.
'GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE' (Rated PG-13 for supernatural action and some suggestive references) When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. 'KING RICHARD' (Rated PG-13 for some violence, strong...
Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon is swapping the skin-flaying for some good old Christmas cheer next month alongside Slumdog Millionaire's Freida Pinto. Set to premiere on Sky Cinema and NOW on Friday, December 10, his musical movie A Christmas Number One puts the former Ramsay Bolton actor in the role of thrash-metalhead Blake Cutter, who's convinced by his niece Nina (News of the World's Helena Zengel) to write a Christmas tune.
'Christmas Is You' tells the story of Emma, who reunites with an old boyfriend after leaving her hometown to pursue her music career. Actress Becca Tobin stars in the sweet Christmas story and she joins Good Day to talk about singing in the movie, growing up in Georgia, and more.
Watching football on Thanksgiving - while an annual tradition for many families - isn't for everyone. If you're among the millions of Americans who'd rather skip the turkey altogether and sleigh-ride straight into Christmas, then change the channel and subscribe right now, because Christmas has come early on Fox Nation!
