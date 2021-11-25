Head of Individual Major Giving

The Role

Our mission is to build a spirit of giving and volunteering that is owned, lived and breathed across the University and to support and connect our global community of 250,000 Newcastle graduates.

For more information about joining us, click here.

This new senior fundraising role is a key investment in the Campaign for Newcastle, an ambitious multi-year campaign to substantially increase the visibility and scale of philanthropy and engagement across all areas of the University’s activity.

Reporting to the Deputy Director and Head of Philanthropy, you will take lead responsibility for shaping and growing a small team of fundraising professionals working across all areas of regular giving including direct marketing, staff giving, e-marketing and legacies. The role may in the future expand to include event and community fundraising. Your goal will be to grow the number and value of donations, while at the same time strengthening levels of donor retention, in order to build up sustainable income streams that achieve a strong impact.

You will achieve this by developing and implementing an evidence-based strategy for regular giving, managing and co-ordinating the work of the Regular Giving team, liaising with specialist external agencies and developing and monitoring performance metrics in line with the overall targets for the Campaign for Newcastle.

All our teams are highly collaborative, and you will play a key role in contributing to the overall success of NU Advancement. You will also act as a leading ambassador for philanthropy across the University and our supporter communities.

NU Advancement is committed to the professional career development of all our colleagues. You will benefit from a range of excellent development opportunities including internal and external training, active institutional membership of specialist networking groups and opportunities to gain experience of other areas of advancement and University professional services.

We benefit from a modern executive office environment at the heart of the University and Newcastle city centre and are committed to providing opportunities for flexible working, including partial homeworking and flexible hours to suit your circumstances.

For informal enquiries, please contact Paul Tyack at Paul.Tyack@newcastle.ac.uk

We would be happy to discuss flexible working requests and can offer a relocation package for candidates who are outside of the North East.