Samsung released a surprise firmware update for a few of its older smartwatches earlier this month, but the roll-out was staggered. The Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 were the first to get the new update featuring improvements to fall detection. On the other hand, the changelog for the original Galaxy Watch and Watch Active models was almost non-existent, with Samsung mentioning ten new Watch 4 faces and not much else. The good news is that the original Watch and Active models are now receiving the update in several markets, and the changelog is richer than Samsung initially let out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO