BattleBots is back for more battle. Discovery Channel has renewed the robot fighting competition, with the new season set to premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Jan. 6. This season, more than 60 teams travel to Las Vegas for a chance to take home the top prize in the sport: The Giant Nut. Each night, vicious bots battle in the “BattleBox” but only the toughest will move on to the next round. New Zealand’s End Game is the current champion, but teams from the U.S. are determined to bring it back to America, though they also will have to face teams from...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 HOURS AGO