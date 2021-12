The smartphone camera megapixel war has been going on for about a decade now. There was a period of respite in recent years, but it didn’t last long, and OEMs are now racing again to increase the resolution of their smartphone cameras. Samsung’s been doing the same ever since it released the Galaxy S20 Ultra featuring a 108MP main camera. Furthermore, the company recently announced the world’s first 200MP sensor, so it’s obvious that Samsung is in this race for the win. But the bigger question that we’re addressing in our latest SamMobile TV episode is whether or not the company should even participate in this race.

