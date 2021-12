The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Google Tensor, a customized version of Samsung's Exynos 2100 chip. They are also the first phones to launch in the US in quite a few years with a non-Qualcomm modem. Instead, they rely on Samsung's Exynos modem, which even the Korean smartphone giant has shied away from using in its US devices. That's not surprising since Exynos modems were found inferior to Qualcomm's offering in various tests over the years. An in-depth analysis and comparison of the Pixel 6 Pro's Exynos 5123b modem vs. the Galaxy S21 Ultra's Qualcomm X60 modem reveal that little has changed even now.

